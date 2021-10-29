The five gray areas of the Gabby Petito affair

The investigation into Gabby Petito’s death continues, but with the discovery of the human remains of her fiancé Brian Laundrie, some questions may remain unanswered forever. Paris Match returns to five gray areas of the case.

What day was Gabby Petito killed?

Gabby Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming. It was on the 11th, eight days earlier, that her parents had reported her disappearance, after days of trying to contact her. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home on 1er September, without her, after more than two months of traveling together through American national parks. On his return, he refused to answer questions about his companion and then vanished too, before being also found dead. The autopsy revealed Gabby was killed by strangulation, presumably with her bare hands. At the time of the autopsy results, authorities said the 22-year-old was killed three to four weeks before her body was found. Specifically, for the doctor, the crime could have been committed between August 22 and August 29. We now know that Brian used his fiancée’s credit card between August 30 and 1er September, after Gabby’s death. Witnesses also saw the couple together on August 27 at a restaurant in Jackson, Wyoming. Brian Laundrie looked angry that day and was even allegedly aggressive towards waitresses. The next day Gabby’s mother received a strange first message. “Can you help Stan, I keep getting messages but I miss his calls,” she wrote. The mother explained that Stan was the girl’s grandfather’s first name, but she never called him that. According to her, it was a cry for help from her daughter.

Why was Gabby killed?

He was never officially labeled a suspect by police, only charged with fraud after using his fiancée’s bank card, but all eyes are on Brian Laundrie anyway. In particular, the shadow of domestic violence hangs over their couple. This week, Joe, Gabby’s father told TMZ that he now wanted to focus on fighting the violence, explaining that nothing could bring his daughter back but her death could have been avoided. Faced with journalists at a press conference at the time of the autopsy results, the forensic pathologist had also raised the subject. “Unfortunately, this is only one of the many deaths in the country of people implicated in domestic violence, and it is unfortunate that these other deaths were not as covered as this one”, had- he commented, before changing his mind the next day, indicating that he “just spoke at the time”. During their trip, Gabby and Brian had numerous arguments according to witnesses, to the point that the police had to intervene on August 12. In tears, Gabby had explained to officers that she suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder and slapped her fiancé after an altercation, because she feared he would leave her alone in Utah. However, she also explained that she had been hit. “He grabbed my face with his fingernails instead, I think that’s why I have a little cut here.” I can feel it when I touch it, it burns me, ”she said. But the police felt that since she had struck the blow first, Gabby was the perpetrator and Brian the victim. Other witnesses for their part have seen the young man put his hand on the victim. Several people who also crossed paths during their trip told media or social media that Brian Laundrie was very aggressive, describing his attitude as “weird.”





How did Brian Laundrie die?

On October 20, Brian Laundrie’s remains were discovered in Carlton Nature Reserve, Florida, not far from his parents’ home. He had disappeared on September 13, announcing that day to go hiking. Her parents reported her missing on September 17. After finding the bones of the 23-year-old, the authorities explained that they were in very bad condition because they had been submerged under water, in this marshy and very humid area. As a result, the autopsy gave no results on how the young man died. It was his dental impressions that enabled the FBI to formally identify the boy. “How or the cause of his death could not be determined, the remains were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation. But the remains will be cremated afterwards and there will be no funeral service, ”the lawyer for the Laundrie family told“ People ”.

What role did his parents play?

Among the most disturbing elements of this affair, the attitude of Brian Laundrie’s parents. According to Gabby’s, they know things and would have even helped their son to escape. On September 13, Brian Laundrie left his home in a Mustang which he then parked in front of the Carlton Nature Reserve. Two days later, the authorities believed they saw him returning home, still in the same car. But it was actually his mother, who had a baseball cap on her head, driving the vehicle. She would have gone to get the car from the reserve to bring it home. “If you think your son has been missing for days, will you take his car home?” It didn’t make sense for someone to do this if Brian wasn’t here, ”North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told Wink News this week. “I don’t know why they’re doing this to us. Their actions do not resemble those of a family whose son has disappeared. They are too comfortable and probably know where they are, ”Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt told“ 60 minutes Australia ”in mid-October. The parents are also said to have made a mysterious camping trip with their son after his return, when Gabby’s parents had not been able to contact her for days. Their lawyer – the only one to speak in the media on the Laundrie side – says they did nothing and advised them to remain silent.

What is his notebook hiding?

In addition to the remains of Brian Laundrie’s body, a backpack and notebook were discovered in the Carlton Reservation. Experts quoted by CNN say that Brian Laundrie’s notebook could help to learn more about what happened or the life of the couple. “If this notebook contained, for example, information that could have been a confession, or some sort of blame or rationalization, all this information could help to determine” the causes of the murder of Gabby Petito, explained a former profiler of the FBI to the American channel. For Mark O’Mara, criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor, the FBI has a chance of recovering part of the notebook, thanks to advances in forensic technology. “I think there is going to be some great information to be learned from it. Because even though the still has sunk, they do a great job with even older objects they find ”.