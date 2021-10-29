the former footballer Sabri Lamouchi victim of a watch theft at 120,000 euros, the suspects arrested

Sabri Lamouchi, former French international and former Stade Rennais coach, had made an appointment with two clients in a hotel in Aix-en-Provence to sell a watch.

Former footballer and football coach Sabri Lamouchi was the victim of the theft of a luxury watch worth 120,000 euros, Wednesday, October 27, in a hotel near Aix-en-Provence (Bouches- du-Rhône), Franceinfo learned this Friday from a source close to the matter.

The former footballer, who has 12 selections with the France team between 1996 and 2000, but also a former Stade Rennais coach between 2017 and 2018, had made an appointment with two clients in a hotel to proceed with the sale. During the transaction, the two clients managed to steal the watch without transferring the sum, before fleeing in their vehicle.

The Aix-en-Provence brigade as well as the investigation group to fight against attacks on the property of the search brigade were seized of the investigation. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, a few hours after the flight, the two individuals were stopped by customs officers on the A8 motorway, a few kilometers from the Italian border. The stolen watch was on the wrist of one of the two suspects.





The two individuals, who admitted the facts during their police custody and who were tried this Friday afternoon in immediate appearance, were sentenced to fifteen months in prison with a committal warrant and a ban on going to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region for five years.