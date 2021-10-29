the French factory in Vesoul receives Italian reinforcements

If we often talk about the factories producing the 308 and 3008, the stars of the PSA catalog in France, the industrial network of Stellantis in France is also made up of a very important factory near Vesoul, a nerve center for spare parts. of the group for the whole world. And even if the site has stopped certain activities such as parts for the Iranian market, the fact remains that Stellantis Vesoul remains a strategic location for the site.

But since the merger with FCA, the takeover of Opel and the announcements of big plans for the future, everything has been turned upside down at Stellantis. Carlos Tavares, still focused on efficiency, cost optimization and industrial performance, could indirectly clean up in Germany at Opel, which would take its legal independence.





And in Vesoul, too, new internal employee exchanges are currently taking place. Our colleagues from the Republican East announce that Italian employees of Fiat Naples have arrived in Vesoul as reinforcements. 80 operators, initially, who will be joined by a hundred other transalpine employees who volunteered to come and work in Vesoul. Above all, for Stellantis, it is a way of not hiring temporary workers and of promoting internal mobility, while the group has just confirmed the creation of a huge center in Poissy, which will bring together some 8,000 people in the long term and will become the “brain” of Stellantis “in many areas.