the French Pediatric Society advises to limit contact between babies and adults

For the president of the organization, it is necessary, “as far as possible”, “to organize to avoid places where there are many people” and “where viruses circulate a lot”.

The bronchiolitis epidemic, which could be particularly strong this winter after a blank year due to Covid, continues to grow in France: it affected Wednesday, October 27, 11 of the 13 regions of mainland France, and the last two, Brittany and Corsica, are expected soon join them.

Common and highly contagious, bronchiolitis causes babies to cough and difficult, rapid, wheezing. Most of the time benign, it may however require a visit to the emergency room, or even hospitalization.. To avoid it, the president of the French Pediatric Society Christèle Gras-Le Guen therefore gave some recommendations to avoidto contaminate the little ones on franceinfo.

She thus called on parents to “limit visits to the circle of very close adults, not sick”.

“If the parents get sick, they must wear a mask to avoid infecting the child, while the virus is eliminated,” she added, stressing that “last year, we It is noticed that when adults were protected, children did not catch viruses “even if” the little ones were not masked and had no barrier gestures to respect “. “We can see the grandparents, but if the elders are sick, it is probably not the right time. We have to wait until everyone is in good shape,” explained the head of the pediatric emergency department of the CHU de Nantes.





Christèle Gras-Le Guen also advises, “as far as possible”, to “organize to avoid places where there are a lot of people”, citing in particular public transport, supermarkets or restaurants or large family celebrations. “These are places where viruses circulate a lot, and which have absolutely no interest for a young child under two months,” she said.

“But we are not at all in the same measures as for the Covid-19. It is not a question of confining oneself. We just have to keep these children safe from viruses, as long as they are strong enough to be able to resist them.. It is really the first two months of life that lead children to severe forms of the disease, ”she insists.

“If the first symptoms of bronchiolitis appear, which are cough, fever, obstruction of the nose and sometimes difficulty in breathing, only children under 2 months should see the emergency room because it is more often recommended to hospitalize them for a few hours or a few days for monitoring and treatment of the symptoms “, specifies the French Pediatric Society on its site. The emergencies being overloaded, the other children, in particular when the symptoms are of low severity , must be taken care of by their general practitioner or their pediatrician.

According to the president of the French Pediatric Society, the peak of the epidemic “should be within three to four weeks”.