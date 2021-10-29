The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are already victims of their success: we will have to wait

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are generating huge excitement for their release. In France, the first is simply no longer available on the brand’s official store, while a waiting list has been set up for the second.

By planning to produce at least 7 million Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in the years 2021 and 2022, Google inevitably expected to meet some success with its new flasgship. But the Mountain View firm may not have predicted such a strong runaway for their launch.

Just take a look at the brand’s official store (France) to see the scale of the event: the Pixel 6 is simply unavailable. Impossible at the time of this writing to order the most affordable model, which conquered the editorial staff during our test.

Stocks are volatilizing

The phone is however available since October 25, 2021 on the Google Store and the usual online resellers. But obviously, a lot of people rushed to get it. Moreover, a quick tour of the Fnac site makes it possible to establish the same observation: “Not available online, not available in store», We can read.





On the other hand, everything seems to be going better at Boulanger, which guarantees its withdrawal in store or its delivery. Maybe the brand still has some inventory to supply a few customers, although it is still advisable to contact them first to make sure.

This is not the same song for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is accompanied by the words “Pick up in store or drive unavailable” and “Delivery unavailable», Always on Boulanger. Similar situation on Fnac. On the Google Store, a waiting list has even been set up.

When will new stocks be available?

Foolproof, a button “Register on the waiting list”Appears at the top right of the page. If you click on it, then Google will send you an email when the phone is available again. To know when? That’s the big question, as a component shortage affects the entire tech industry.

Did Google foresee the blow by strengthening its order book or will it suffer this crisis by making new buyers of a Pixel phone wait a long time? The next few days, if not the next few weeks, will tell. What is certain is that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 are already victims of their success.