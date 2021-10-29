the government is preparing a national tribute to the victims

9:06 am: Government prepares national tribute to victims According to France Inter, the government is planning a tribute for the victims of the coronavirus. This event could be organized a month before the next presidential election. The month of March 2022, two years after the date of the first confinement, seems to be favored by the government for the moment.

8:08 am: Growth in France reached 3% in Q3, according to INSEE The growth of the French gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, allowing it to come close to its pre-crisis level (-0.1%), estimated this Friday. INSEE. With the reopening of sectors related to leisure and tourism, household consumption spending has accelerated significantly, gaining 5% over one quarter, said the National Institute of Statistics.

8 a.m .: Compulsory vaccination at work in Hungary The Hungarian government has paved the way for compulsory vaccination of employees and civil servants, while the number of Covid-19 contaminations has reached levels not seen since the spring.

7:55 am: Viruses in wastewater: “On more than half of the stations, we are going up” “The drop that we have seen since the summer has stopped with a rise in certain stations. On more than half of the stations, we are in the process of increasing, that is to say slightly, in stations where the level of traffic was relatively low, ie quite significantly in other stations, “said Yvon Maday, co-founder of the Obépine network (Epidemiological Observatory) which analyzes the circulation of Covid-19 in wastewater at BFMTV.

7:15 am: Schools to reopen in Uganda in January Schools in Uganda, closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, will reopen in January 2022 regardless of the vaccination rate in the country. Associations fear that the drop-out of some 15 million Ugandan students has caused an increase in teenage pregnancies and an upsurge in child labor.

6:32 am: A syringe shortage in Africa looms The vaccination campaign in Africa is at risk of suffering from a shortage of syringes, the WHO regional office warned on Thursday. The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) estimates that up to 2.2 billion auto-disable syringes could be missing in 2022.

6:18 am: A new WHO strategy to counter the risk of emerging new variants The World Health Organization (WHO) unveiled on Thursday a new plan to fight the pandemic, to save 5 million lives mainly in the less wealthy countries, and calls for $ 23.4 billion over the next 12 months for finance it. “Inequitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments and vaccines prolongs the pandemic around the world and presents the risk of the emergence of new, more dangerous variants,” noted the organization.

5:50 am: The Senate voted for a deeply revised text on the extension of the health pass

On the night of Thursday to Friday, the Senate dominated by the right-wing opposition refused to extend the use of the "health pass" until July 31, 2022. He reduced from July 31 to February 28 the deadline for extending the braking measures against the epidemic and provided for a territorialized exit from the health pass, against the advice of the government. The bill on "various health vigilance provisions", very largely revised by the senators, was voted on at first reading by 158 votes in favor and 106 against. The deputies will be able to reconsider the modifications introduced by the senators in the continuation of the parliamentary shuttle.









The number of Covid tests has fallen sharply since the end of their reimbursement The number of RT-PCR and antigen tests fell by 675,200 between the week of October 18 and October 24 and the week of October 11 to 18. Since October 15, tests are no longer reimbursed for people who are not fully vaccinated, with exceptions. More information in our article.

5:47 am: The latest figures for the epidemic According to published data from Public Health France, 6,541 people were hospitalized on Thursday for a coronavirus infection, against 6,489 on Wednesday. In critical care services, there were 1,037 Covid patients on Thursday, compared to 1,038 on Wednesday. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51,167,424 people have also received at least one injection (i.e. 75.9% of the total population) and 49,963,139 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 74.1 % of total population).

On the vaccination of children, Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious and tropical diseases department at Tenon hospital in Paris, goes in the same direction as his colleague Eric Caumes, head of department at Pitié-Salpêtrière, in Paris: “We do not have enough data “to immunize children.

Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant drug, is able to reduce hospitalizations in patients with Covid-19 and at risk of severe forms, concludes a clinical trial published on Wednesday.

A series of health restrictions came into force Thursday in Moscow, in order to contain the epidemic which has accelerated in Russia due to a sluggish vaccination.