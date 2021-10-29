the growth of the personal training account is confirmed

The personal training account (CPF) enters into use at full speed. In 2020, it funded 984,000 actions to develop the skills of workers and the unemployed, against 517,000 in 2019. And the momentum continues: during the first half of 2021, the number of cases was equivalent to that of twelve months. previous ones. This is shown by surveys disseminated Thursday, October 28, by the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations and by the Dares – the direction of the animation of research, studies and statistics of the Ministry of Labor.

This strong increase is due to the opening, at the end of November 2019, of the “direct purchase route”. Two years ago, the CPF was profoundly transformed by becoming accessible through a mobile application and the Moncompteformation website. The launch of these digital tools was accompanied by the establishment of a new procedure: it allows people to pay for training with the money that has been credited to their account, without going through an intermediary as it was. the case before. All these changes, which stem from the “professional future” law promulgated in September 2018, have contributed to “Democratize access to training”, as declared the Minister of Labor, Elisabeth Borne, during a meeting, Thursday in Paris, devoted to this theme.





“Very favorable to job seekers”

In 2020, 2.8% of the working population used the CPF. This proportion may be considered low, but at the same time it should be remembered that it is significantly higher than that which was measured over the period 2015-2019 (1.5% on average). The transition to “Direct purchase journey” reveals “Very favorable to job seekers”, since these represented “36% of CPF beneficiaries in 2020, four points more” in a year, according to Dares. This success can be seen in other categories. Thus, the number of workers who mobilize their account is soaring (+ 73%) and that of employees is growing very sharply (+ 53%). Among women, individuals under 30 and seniors, the trend is also on the rise.

The most popular training courses within the framework of the CPF concern the field “Transport, handling and storage”, according to Dares.

The most popular training courses within the framework of the CPF concern the field "Transport, handling and storage", according to Dares. This "predominance" is due in particular to internships leading to the issuance of a driving license, the number of which has quadrupled. "Languages ​​remain the second most important area, even if their share (…) decreases since 2018 ", completes the study of the services of the Ministry of Labor. Finally, we are witnessing a sustained increase in "CPF training" intended for business creators and buyers and for hairdressing, aesthetics and IT activities.

