the gunsmith was unaware of the presence of “live bullets” on the set, according to her lawyers

The advisers of the gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, responsible for the weapons used in the filming, communicated to AFP on Friday.

Who introduced live bullets on the set of the film Rust ? The gunsmith of the shoot, Hannah gutierrez reed, declared by the voice of his lawyers, Friday, October 29, not to have been aware of the presence of live ammunition on the set where the director of photography Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by a shot from actor Alec Baldwin.

This accident would never have happened “if live ammunition had not been introduced” on the set, underline the lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez Reed in a press release sent to AFP, rejecting any responsibility of their client in the death of filmmaker Halyna Hutchins. “Hannah has no idea where this live ammunition came from”, they assure.





On a film, the gunsmith is responsible for the weapons used during the various shots and must constantly ensure that they do not present any danger to the team. Firearms are supposed to be kept locked up when not in use. “The whole shoot became dangerous due to a number of factors including the lack of safety meetings. It was not Hannah’s fault.”, say the lawyers.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, could thus be held accountable in court. As did the author of the accidental fatal shooting, Alec Baldwin. At this stage, criminal proceedings cannot be “are not excluded”, said the prosecutor last Wednesday.