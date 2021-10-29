The images of a titanic solar eruption





“Pow, the sun has just produced a powerful eruption!” NASA tweeted Thursday, October 28. The eruption occurred that day at 5:38 p.m. (Swiss time). It has been classified as X1, one of the most powerful on the scale. These eruptions are indeed classified according to letters, B, C, M and X, X being the strongest. The associated figure indicates for example that X2 is twice as strong as X1.

This eruption caused a gigantic plasma tsunami that spread over the entire solar disk, writes the Space Weather Prediction Center. The plasma wave was about 100,000 km high and traveled through the sun’s atmosphere at a speed of over 700 km / s. The protons reached Earth in less than an hour, causing a major radio outage in South America, but which was only temporary, according to Space.com.

Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is now heading towards Earth at a speed of 1,260 km / s and could cause an electromagnetic storm on our planet on Saturday, October 30. This arrival of charged particles could cause magnetic auroras and disrupt satellite communications and GPS. Lesser class storms could last until October 31. The storm was filmed by the Sun Dynamics Observatory (SDO), images of which can be seen below.

