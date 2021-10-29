the improvement is confirmed in the 3rd quarter

After the shock of Covid-19 and against the backdrop of a “robust” recovery, the number of job seekers registered with Pôle Emploi continued to decline in the third quarter.

According to figures published by the Ministry of Labor, the number of unemployed (category A) recorded a drop of 5.5% in the third quarter in France (excluding Mayotte) compared to the previous quarter, or 206,000 fewer registered, to 3,544 millions.

Including reduced activity (categories B and C), the number of job seekers is down 1.9% and stands at 5.871 million, according to the Directorate of Statistics (Dares). Category B fell very moderately (-0.1% in mainland France), while category C increased (+ 6.5%).

The number of unemployed in category A is just below its pre-crisis level, with 5,200 fewer job seekers compared to the 4th quarter of 2019. For categories A, B and C as a whole, it remains higher than its pre-crisis level (+124,100).

The decline in category A is greater among young people under 25 in the third quarter (-8.4% in mainland France) than for other age groups (-5.9% for 25-49 year-olds and -4.1% for 50 years and over).

On the long-term unemployment front, the number of job seekers registered for a year or more fell by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter (-0.4% over one year), to 2.92 million (categories A, B and C). The proportion of long-term job seekers drops below the 50% mark to 49.8%.

– “Real recovery” –

For Mathieu Plane, economist at OFCE, these figures are “rather positive”. He stressed to AFP the “paradox of this crisis” with a rebound faster than expected, even more for employment.





The exits of Pôle emploi for “declared employment resumption” reach “a particularly high level”, observes the economist, which “corresponds well with the dynamism of the labor market”.

The fall in long-term unemployment is “another positive enough element to show that it is a real recovery”, while “it is generally the last wheel of the coach,” he said, seeing it as a sign of a restart. robust”.

The number of job seekers is decreasing, “but it is still very high levels”, tempers Anne Eydoux, member of the appalled Economists. “We are not at all in a context of massive decline in unemployment,” she underlines.

“There was a very marked peak with the health crisis” and for category A unemployed, “we have returned to the pre-crisis level”. But with categories B and C, the level remains higher than before the crisis, observes the economist.

It notes that “the reform of unemployment insurance, which is likely to affect especially job seekers in precarious activity, comes when their number remains very very high”.

The government is betting on this reform in particular to “encourage work”. Last week, the Council of State rejected the unions’ summary proceedings asking for the suspension of the recalculation of unemployment benefit, which penalizes the compensation of job seekers who alternate periods of work and inactivity.

For the CGT, fiercely opposed to this reform like the other unions, the “government is manipulating the statistics to continue the passage in force on unemployment insurance”. Putting forward the category C which “explodes”, the union believes that “the unemployed who did not work at all find contracts … precarious!”.