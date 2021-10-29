the increase is confirmed, what are the figures?

New Aquitaine is not immune to the epidemic rebound of Covid-19 which affects the territory. The alert threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants has been exceeded and hospitalizations are increasing slightly

It was expected, the Covid-19 epidemic is experiencing a rebound this fall in France. And the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region is no exception to this recovery. In its latest report published Friday, the Regional Health Agency reports an incidence rate of 50.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, calculated over the week of October 18 to 24. In comparison, this rate was 38.9 over the region a week before. Among the different age groups, the incidence rate increases while remaining homogeneous: 68 for 0 to 10 year olds (unvaccinated), 40 for 20 to 30 year olds, 61 for 30 to 40 year olds or 62 for 70 to 80 years old.

“3,046 new cases have been confirmed in New Aquitaine, an increase of 30% compared to the previous week,” says the ARS.

Several departments exceed the alert threshold set at 50 by the government. The rate reached 83 in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques and 84 in Deux-Sèvres, the most affected departments in the region. A week before, he was 58 in the Pyrénées-Atlantiques. Another notable improvement: Corrèze went from a rate of 28 to 75 in one week.

Hospitalizations on the rise

Lot-et-Garonne (68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Charente-Maritime (54) also exceed the alert threshold. On the other hand, Charente (30), Gironde (39) and Landes (45) remain below the threshold. A decrease is even observed in Dordogne (47 against 50 a week before).

The positivity rate continued to increase in the region (2%) but the screening rate fell sharply compared to the previous week (2,599 / 100,000 inhabitants).

The increase is also confirmed in hospitals. From October 18 to 24, 110 new hospitalizations (77 one week before) and 25 critical care admissions (20 one week before) linked to Covid-19 were recorded.

The ARS explains this epidemic resurgence by a relaxation of barrier gestures and calls not to “lower our guard”, despite a high rate of vaccination (91% of New Aquitanians completely vaccinated as of October 26).