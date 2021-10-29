The incredible photographs of a deluge of lightning in Mexico

Mexican photographer Edgar Lima shot composite images of a dramatic thunderstorm over Ensanada with many horizontal lightning bolts.

It was on the night of May 29, 2020 that the photographer and storm chaser, Edgar Lima, 55, froze this incredible deluge of lightning for eternity. That night, as a cataclysmic thunderstorm tore the night apart and all the people of Ensanada, Baja California, were sealed in their homes, Edgar Lima put down his camera and photographed for an entire hour the overwhelming anger of Jupiter. In these composite images, the photographer has gathered the hundreds of lightning streaks across the night sky. The electrical activity is so intense that there are a large number of horizontal lightning, “from cloud to cloud”.





These electric arcs can extend over very long distances and last for several seconds. It is also France which holds the record for the duration of a horizontal lightning with 7.74 seconds according to measurements taken by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on August 30, 2012. The lightning, born in Ardèche, extended to the Var, south of the Gorges du Verdon. When the record for the longest lightning in distance traveled, it was established on June 20, 2007 in Oklahoma with an electric shock that extended over 321 kilometers!

Lightning photography is a discipline that dates back to the heroic times of daguerreotypes, as evidenced by Gabriel Loppé’s famous photo of the Eiffel Tower struck down in 1902, kept at the Musée d’Orsay.