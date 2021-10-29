More

    The Last of Us: the HBO series reveals new shots, biological infection in the spotlight

    The Last of Us: the HBO series reveals new shots, biological infection in the spotlight

    The epidemic is a topic at the center of the universe of The Last of Us: it is even the hard core of it. New photos taken on a plate thus allow a first rendering of the famous mushrooms introduced in video games …

    Small reminder of the facts. The world of The Last of Us, utterly dystopian, takes place in a universe devastated by a terrible epidemic of a fungus called cordyceps. If you haven’t played video games, this one might not ring a bell and yet it actually exists and is even fascinating: A formidable parasite, it can actually attack insects, consumes them from the inside and even manages to take control of its host, who completely loses his sanity.

    A real horror film pitch that Naughty Dog blithely used, imagining a version of the mushroom that would have adapted to humans in addition to being extremely contagious. This is the very basis of The Last of Us: the cordyceps, this ultimate biological evil having decimated the population and entrenched the factions to the limits of their humanity… even well beyond.

    First appearance of cordyceps in The Last of Us series

    Now that you know what cordyceps is, we can move on: New photos taken at one of The Last of Us filming locations show, finally, how the mushroom looks in the HBO series. From what we can see, the accumulation of infectious material seems very faithful to what we can distinguish on PlayStation, spreading on the walls and adopting a rendering that is both bloody, vegetal… and deeply repulsive.


    From now on, we are waiting for a visual on the infected, they who have made so many players tremble through the two opuses of the video game saga. Again, the task may be complicated with several types of enemy and specific features, especially in terms of sounds. A clapper can be recognized from afar (and fortunately).

    The Last of Us series still doesn’t have a specific release date or trailer, but we are keeping our fingers crossed for concrete news soon.

    Cordyceps in the video game The Last of Us

