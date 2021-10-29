The latest news regarding the star’s state of health is very disturbing!

In a message posted on Instagram this Tuesday, October 19, Celine Dion announced the postponement of her concerts scheduled for the coming months, due to health problems. “My heart is broken by this decision”, she wrote. “My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words.”

She had continued by confiding her sentence “to disappoint his fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas”. “I feel terribly bad to let them fall (…)” Now, I must concentrate on my health to get better quickly … I want to get out of it as quickly as possible “. His team had issued a press release in which it was revealed that the Quebec star “suffers from severe and persistent muscle spasms that prevent her from performing on stage. Her medical team continues to assess and treat her, but the symptoms she is experiencing do not allow her to participate in rehearsals for the new show.” . The 53-year-old artist was due to inaugurate a new show at Resorts World in Las Vegas on November 5 for 15 days as indicated the Parisian. “Shows were also scheduled from January 19 to February 5, 2022, also canceled.”





Our colleagues here have heard from the singer thanks to one of her relatives. “She can no longer get out of bed, move or walk, reveals a relative. She suffers from pains in her legs and feet which paralyze her. She is very weak and has lost much weight”.

An output that may further worry its audience, who hope that his idol will get back on his feet as soon as possible. In the meantime, Celine Dion, in this very complicated period can count on the presence of those around her! Her sister Linda takes care of her three children as revealed by Claudette to Paris Match.

