The Mag of great weekend deals in Lyon (October 30 and 31)

A sale of costumes from the Opéra de Lyon!

General public and professionals are invited to a costume sale this Saturday. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the warehouses of the Opéra de Lyon in Corbas (15 avenue du 24 August 1944). Several thousand costumes from old productions will be up for grabs. The health pass is compulsory, as is the wearing of a mask. It is advisable to come with a bag since nothing will be distributed to transport your purchases.

Free toast tasting in Fourvière!

The Maison Loste food truck continues its journey in Lyon. Installed since Thursday in his hometown, the butcher offers a new gourmet meeting this Saturday near Fourvière. For those who still have room after the free raclette party organized this Friday evening at La Commune in the 7th arrondissement, head to the Place du Cloître from noon where the chef Joseph Viola will take up the challenge of concocting live rascal bread based of cured ham and Maison Loste cured sausage.

The details of the event can be found here

A sale of dried flowers at Maison Bouture!

It’s an invasion of flowers that is scheduled for Saturday (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the Maison Bouture boutique at the Grand Hôtel-Dieu in Lyon. The opportunity to indulge yourself with dried flowers and perhaps make yourself want to start making bouquets at home. Free and free entry. The health pass is not necessary. More info here

Long live the horse at Equita Lyon!

The horse is still in the spotlight until Sunday in the alleys of Eurexpo. There are always 750 exhibitors and breeders on site to present the latest trends in equipment for horses and riders. The little ones can discover the joy of stroking, brushing and even riding a pony or simply going on a merry-go-round when the older ones can discover the Western part of the living room. Find the weekend program here





Amel Bent at Confluence!

Lyon fans of the singer can rejoice. Amel Bent will be present this Saturday at the Confluence shopping center from 5pm for an exceptional signing session following the release of her latest album “Vivante”.

The wine fair of independent winegrowers!

The meeting is given at the Halle Tony Garnier. This 31st edition brings together 500 exhibitors from all over mainland France. Until Monday, visitors have the opportunity to taste and purchase wine from independent winemakers. The public will also be given a drink at the entrance to the show. Introductory tasting workshops are also offered every day. Entrance at 6 euros (reduced rate at 3 euros). Health pass compulsory. Info here

“El Dia de los Muertos” Sunday evening in Lyon!

Want to celebrate Halloween in an original way? Heat Lyon, the dining hall located in Confluence, is offering a colorful and flowery evening this Sunday evening on the occasion of the Day of the Dead or more exactly El Dia de los Muertos as is the tradition in Mexico. A large make-up workshop using pressed flowers is organized from 6.30 p.m. on site before a big ball. Free admission, limited seating available. Health pass compulsory. Information here

Go to a Hallowidressing in Lyon!

Notice to fashion fans! L’Atelier, a bar-restaurant on Place Carnot, is organizing a large storage room this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On sale: winter clothes to face low temperatures such as dresses, pants, coats, shoes, hats, jewelry, bags and accessories. There will be something for all tastes, all sizes, for women and for men. Beautiful sweet surprises on the Halloween theme will also be offered. Free entry. Practical information can be found here