the Martinique CHU concerned by the vaccination obligation, with a “tolerance” on the delay, according to the Minister of Overseas

The vaccination obligation for caregivers applies well “in all the territories of the Republic”, and therefore at the Martinique University Hospital, said Thursday, October 28 on franceinfo Sébastien Lecornu, the Minister of Overseas Territories, after the outbreak of a controversy, following the leak of an internal information note, on October 20.

In it, the management of the establishment announces that “all staff” of the CHU of Fort-de-France “will be able to enter their service” with or without health pass. Those who are not vaccinated “are invited to take a screening test”. “The director of the hospital unfortunately had this unfortunate position“, deplored the Minister of Overseas, who wishes to support this director, targeted by death threats.

Sébastien Lecornu, however, recognized “a tolerance on time, the deadline to fulfill this vaccination obligation” which is explained by the spread of the virus, still important in the Overseas Territories.

“There is no question of closing a number of hospital departments because the caregivers are not vaccinated.” Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Overseas Territories to franceinfo



The Minister of Overseas Territories nevertheless argues that “things are moving forward”. According to him, 95% of caregivers at the Pointe-à-Pitre University Hospital in Guadeloupe are vaccinated, and more than 70% of liberal medicine in the West Indies.

Regarding screening tests, they remain free, unlike the mainland, “where the state of health emergency is still proclaimed”. Today this concerns Guyana, “and maybe soon Martinique.”

In Guyana, where the situation is most critical, with an incidence rate exceeding 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and less than a third of the population having received at least one dose of vaccine, Sébastien Lecornu warns that the restriction currently in force, such as the curfew, could be tightened “in the event of an increase in the incidence rate”.