More

    The metaverse, Facebook’s new strategic horizon

    Technology


    Mark Zuckerberg has brought this great strategic project up to date; according to him, it will be the future internet connection platform that will replace smartphones within ten years.

    If Facebook is again at the heart of the controversies, they are painless for its finances. The Californian group presented insolent results this week: $ 29 billion in revenue between July and September (+ 35%) and 10 billion in operating profits (+ 25%). Once again, scandals do not stop the cash machine. And the company offers itself the luxury of presenting with great fanfare its great strategic project: the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg has revived this term from science fiction literature; According to him, it will be the future internet connection platform that will replace smartphones within ten years. On Thursday, the CEO announced that the Facebook group was changing its name with immediate effect, to Meta. “Our brand was too tied to just one of our services. This new name marks our new goal: to help bring the metaverse to life ”, he explained.

    Read alsoFacebook in the crosshairs of politicians

    One thing is certain: the metavers project, hosted by the Facebook Reality Labs department,

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 80% left to discover.


    To cultivate your freedom is to cultivate your curiosity.

    Continue reading your article for € 1 the first month

    Already subscribed? Log in


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleHealth pass: the Senate removes its application for the sports practice of minors
    Next articleSuch a great sun (spoilers): will Claudine die?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC