The metaverse, Facebook’s new strategic horizon

If Facebook is again at the heart of the controversies, they are painless for its finances. The Californian group presented insolent results this week: $ 29 billion in revenue between July and September (+ 35%) and 10 billion in operating profits (+ 25%). Once again, scandals do not stop the cash machine. And the company offers itself the luxury of presenting with great fanfare its great strategic project: the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg has revived this term from science fiction literature; According to him, it will be the future internet connection platform that will replace smartphones within ten years. On Thursday, the CEO announced that the Facebook group was changing its name with immediate effect, to Meta. “Our brand was too tied to just one of our services. This new name marks our new goal: to help bring the metaverse to life ”, he explained.

One thing is certain: the metavers project, hosted by the Facebook Reality Labs department,