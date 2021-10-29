The “miracle culture” of marine algae, which consume CO2, takes off in India

Draped in a shimmering sari and tunic, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the tropical waters of the southern coast of India for a harvest of red algae, indulging in this “miracle culture” that scientists say absorbs more dioxide more carbon than forests.

Murgesan is one of a group of women who cultivate, harvest and dry together this seaweed in Rameswaram, in the state of Tamil Nadu, facing Sri Lanka.

Aboard bamboo rafts, they harvest up to 200 kg of algae in 45 days, immediately shipped to markets around the world through AquAgri, a private company associated with the government that promotes algae culture.

We are fond of it in East and South-East Asia, like Japan, which uses the red Porphyra algae in the production of the famous “nori” which has been omnipresent in Japanese cuisine for centuries.

Nutrient-rich algae are also used in medicines, cosmetics, biofertilizers and even biofuels.

“Algae are used as biostimulants in crops increasing their productivity and making them more resistant to climatic stress,” adds Abhiram Seth, CEO of AquAgri, to AFP.

– “Like cleaners” –

“Algae act as cleaners, they cleanse the water,” he explains, “plus algae growers are guaranteed a sustainable income.”

Scientists are studying the contribution of algae cultivation in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions, to reverse ocean acidification and protect marine biodiversity.

Algae can potentially benefit the environment and local people.

“It takes a lot of work, but it can earn me good earnings for about four months of work,” says Murgesan, making 20,000 rupees ($ 265) a month from growing algae.

Without that, “my children would not have had an education”, she adds all smiles as she comes out of the water, but “I was able to send my children to university”.

There are thousands of varieties divided into three major groups: brown algae (Phaeophyceae), commonly known as kelp, green algae (Chlorophyta) and red algae (Rhodophyta).





According to Ganesan, a scientist specializing in the marine ecosystem, marine algae absorb five times more carbon than terrestrial forests.

“It is a miracle crop in many ways, it is ecological, it uses neither soil nor fresh water. It absorbs carbon dioxide dissolved in water during photosynthesis and brings oxygen to the whole. of the marine ecosystem, “the expert told AFP.

– Fear of overexploitation –

But the balance of this ecosystem must be preserved.

“Overexploitation of algae poses risks to many reef-living creatures, such as sea urchins and reef fish, which feed on it,” warns Naveen Namboothri, marine biologist with the Dakshin Foundation, a non-profit organization. lucrative.

Aware of these pitfalls, the farmers say they are careful to harvest only a dozen days per month and never between April and June, the main fish breeding season.

Never-educated Vijaya Muthuraman draws on traditional knowledge to ensure she acts without disrupting the ecosystem. “We only grow what we need and in a way that does not harm or kill the fish,” she says, sitting on the edge of the gentle surf after her day’s work.

India, the third largest carbon emitter in the world, behind China and the United States and with a coastline of 8,000 km, seeks to increase its production of algae from the current 30,000 tonnes to more than one million tonnes by 2025.

The government announced in July some $ 85 million in grants for seaweed cultivation initiatives over the next five years.

However, the country also continues to invest in coal mining and has not yet set a date for achieving carbon neutrality.

Globally, the seaweed market in 2019 was around $ 12 billion and is expected to reach $ 26 billion by 2025, with China and Indonesia holding 80% of the shares.

Algae take advantage of carbon dioxide to grow.

Globally, algae could absorb about 173 million metric tons of carbon each year, the equivalent of New York State’s annual emissions, according to environmental organization Oceana.

In addition, according to Ermias Kebreab, professor and director of the World Food Center, “we now have strong evidence that feeding cattle with algae reduces greenhouse gases”.

