the most powerful RDNA 3 GPU is starting to show, it’s a monster

AMD engineers have visibly agreed internally on the design of the future Navi 31 chip, the most powerful in the RDNA 3 range. Expected at the end of 2022, it is more than promising.

As we know, AMD’s teams have been working on the development of the RDNA 3 graphic architecture for months. Now, a major step in this design has been reached: the engineers of the group have visibly agreed on the composition of the Navi 31 chip. It is this that should give life to the future Radeon RX 7900 XT. A preliminary leaked diagram allows us today to have a first idea of ​​what we should find there … and as much to say that AMD did not butt.

Next generation flagship graphics card has been taped out. – Greymon55 (@ greymon55) October 29, 2021

That said, and as WCCFTech specifies, if this diagram indicates that an important step in the development of the RDNA 3 chips has been taken internally, the launch of the new graphics cards from AMD is not yet for now. . The latter should not be presented before the second half of next year. Because if AMD is in agreement with itself on this design, it still has to carry out electrical tests and then send the first engineering samples to its partners before drawing up, ultimately, the terms of a launch.





An architecture that evolves in depth

From a technical point of view, we learn anyway that AMD has abandoned the Compute Units (CU) of its old GPUs in favor of Work Group Processors (WGP). But this is clearly not the only change we are seeing.

The configuration of the Navi 31 GPU relayed by WCCFTech reveals two GCDs (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die) responsible for connecting them thanks to the new Infinity Fabric interface. Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (in blue on the diagram) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (in light blue). There are therefore 6 Shader Engines on the chip, in turn grouping together 12 Shader Arrays in total.

Each Shader Array is made up of 5 Work Group Processors (60 in all on the GPU), and each WGP has 8 SIMD32 units. These SIMD32 units are assembled, specifies WCCFTech, to form no less than 7,680 cores by Graphics Core Die and therefore 15,360 cores in total on the Navi 31 chip. We finally learn that the GPU should include a total of 8 memory controllers in 32 bits for a 256 bit bus.

It remains to be seen what Nvidia has in store. Because if the rumor wants that AMD will be able to beat its competitor on the performances in rasterization (traditional calculation process), Nvidia could again keep the advantage on the ray tracing with its next chips. The firm would indeed adopt an MCM (Multi-Chip Module) design from 2022 to offer more than double the performance currently possible with Ampere GPUs.