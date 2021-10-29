the “murderer with the suitcase” released from prison in Bali

An American sentenced to ten years in prison for having killed, along with her boyfriend, her mother and left her body in a suitcase on the island of Bali, was released on Friday.

Heather Mack, who was 19 at the time of the crime, was sentenced in 2015 to 10 years in prison, while her partner Tommy Schaefer was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of Sheila von Wiese Mack, a figure of the Chicago jet set, in a luxury Balinese hotel.

With a fruit bowl

In 2014, Mr Schaefer fatally struck the victim, 62, in the head with a fruit bowl during a heated argument at the St Regis Hotel. His partner hid in the bathroom during the murder and the young couple then concealed the body in a suitcase.

The couple fled after leaving the suitcase in a taxi in front of the hotel, before being quickly arrested.

Heather Mack, who was pregnant at the time, was convicted of aiding and abetting murder and her boyfriend of premeditated murder.





Good behavior

Now 25, she left the Balinese prison in Kerobokan on Friday, on early release for good behavior.

“Heather is totally free,” said prison official Lili, who like many Indonesians has only one name. “When she was released, she was a bit shocked and emotional. She hesitated and was afraid, but we comforted her ”.

With her eyes hidden behind sunglasses, Ms. Mack was turned over to immigration services before her deportation to the United States. Balinese authorities have not said whether her daughter, now six years old and raised in foster care in Bali, will be deported at the same time.

Earlier, her lawyer indicated that she did not want her daughter to be deported and then “hunted down by the (American) media”. Since the start of the pandemic, Ms Mack has had only video contact with her daughter.

Mr. Schaefer, who remains in detention, admitted to the homicide during his trial but said he had to defend himself during a violent argument with his partner’s mother, unhappy that her daughter was pregnant.