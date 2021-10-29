The mystery of the Chinese mummies of the Tarim basin is finally solved

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Science Alert

The identity of the first inhabitants of Xinjiang, in the heart of Inner Asia, is finally known. Thanks to a genomic study conducted by archaeologists on thirteen mummies discovered in the 1990s in the Tarim basin, the mystery comes to an end. The deceased were descendants of a local population, with ancient Asian origins dating back to the early Holocene, a geological epoch that spans the past 12,000 years.

This discovery upsets the previous ideas of scientists about these mummies dated from 2100 to 1700 years before our era. Until now, many hypotheses have suggested that these individuals were the first dairy producers and had migrated from the Iranian plateau or Russia. Indeed, when the human remains, naturally mummified by the arid, salty and cold soils of the Tarim desert, had been discovered, they were accompanied by clothing of felted and woven wool, bronze objects, sheep, goats, wheat and even cheese. In addition, their farming techniques suggested a connection with the peoples of the Middle East and Russia. Other specialists had noted what they believed to be Western physical characteristics.





The most direct ancestors of Asian populations

The local community of the Tarim Basin, known as the Xiaohe people, is actually “Genetically isolated”. The genome of the mummies did not show any mixing with any other Holocene group. But this people knew “Adopt similar pastoral and agricultural practices”, say the scientists. Copying the activities of other populations would have helped to establish and prosper the first inhabitants of Xinjiang along the shifting river oases of the Taklamakan Desert, the study wrote.

What is also notable for Christina Warinner, an anthropologist at Harvard University, is that “The Bronze Age peoples of the Tarim Basin were remarkably culturally cosmopolitan. They built their cuisine around wheat and dairy products from West Asia, millet from East Asia and Ephreda plants from Central Asia. ”

The Xiaohe people are said to be the most direct ancestor of pre-agricultural Asian populations, scientists say today.