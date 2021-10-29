More

    the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into suspicions of influence peddling

    Business


    “We can only rejoice that the union complaint has been taken seriously by the PNF, which is opening an investigation,” responded Jean-Baptiste Soufron, who represents the unions at the origin of the complaint.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    An investigation opened since June 18, 2021. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) is investigating possible influence peddling concerning the takeover bid (takeover bid) of Veolia on Suez, suspecting in particular the secretary general of the Elysee, Alexis Kohler, and senior officials from Veolia and Engie to agree on the merger of the two entities, franceinfo learned from the PNF, confirming information published by AFP on Friday, October 29.

    In their complaint filed on April 22, theThe unions of the Suez group denounce “the intervention of the Elysee Palace well in advance of the public announcement of the project”, then the “regular and repeated pressures to achieve” reconciliation.


    “We can only rejoice that the union complaint has been taken seriously by the PNF, which is opening an investigation. This investigation should shed light on the collusion between the political world and the business world. Unfortunately, this is a specific feature. French “, reacted Me Jean-Baptiste Soufron who represents, with Me Patrick Rizzo, the unions at the origin of the complaint.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleglobal pandemic update
    Next articleThe investigation for tax evasion targeting Waldemar Kita has been entrusted to an examining magistrate

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC