the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation into suspicions of influence peddling

An investigation opened since June 18, 2021. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) is investigating possible influence peddling concerning the takeover bid (takeover bid) of Veolia on Suez, suspecting in particular the secretary general of the Elysee, Alexis Kohler, and senior officials from Veolia and Engie to agree on the merger of the two entities, franceinfo learned from the PNF, confirming information published by AFP on Friday, October 29.

In their complaint filed on April 22, theThe unions of the Suez group denounce “the intervention of the Elysee Palace well in advance of the public announcement of the project”, then the “regular and repeated pressures to achieve” reconciliation.





“We can only rejoice that the union complaint has been taken seriously by the PNF, which is opening an investigation. This investigation should shed light on the collusion between the political world and the business world. Unfortunately, this is a specific feature. French “, reacted Me Jean-Baptiste Soufron who represents, with Me Patrick Rizzo, the unions at the origin of the complaint.