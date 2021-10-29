IN SHORT

Original technology 180 hp or 288 hp depending on the version Up to 405 km of autonomy From 39,990 €

Returning to the forefront of tires last year on the French market, the MG brand has met with great success. Indeed, it which formerly offered charming roadsters before passing under the bosom of the Chinese SAIC, landed in 2020 with an electric SUV at a floor price, the ZS, which sold in 2021 to more than 3,000 units. Nice score given the meager distribution network! Today, the Anglo-Chinese coat of arms is strengthening its offer by going upmarket and presenting a new electric SUV: the Marvel R. Larger, powerful and luxurious, it is aimed squarely at the premium segment. Does he give himself the means? We will check behind the wheel of the more expensive version, the Performance.















</p> <p> dailymotion Video test – MG Marvel R (2021): the new hero of electric SUVs?







On board, we are rather seduced by the general presentation. The well-assembled dashboard is made up of valuable materials, foamed plastic on its fairing, fabric covering facing the passengers and hard but not ugly plastics on its lower part. Above all, in addition to an attractive design, and a configurable TFT instrument cluster, it is equipped in its center with a huge touchscreen tablet (19.4 inches), the kind of equipment I am not crazy about. In any case, its menus are clear but it sometimes lacks responsiveness. Behind it hides a storage space where there are two USB sockets. It will be essential to plug in your smartphone to have the Carplay function, the connection cannot be done wirelessly. So that you will not be able to take advantage of it if you place your terminal on the induction charger placed in the central armrest …















The Marvel R is a family vehicle 4.67 m long, which is 9 cm more than an ID.4 but 8 less than a Tesla Model Y. The interior offers a very appreciable roominess in width, but a lot. less in length for the legs of the rear passengers. That said, all occupants will be delighted with the comfort of the seats.











The trunk is fairly deep but its low height under the removable luggage cover limits its volume varying from 357 liters bench seats in place to 1,396 liters when it is folded down. The Tesla Model Y exceeds 2,000 liters. We are therefore a little disappointed with the trunk, especially since its threshold appears too high. The rear files fold in two parts, but we would have liked it to be automatic, via zippers. There, you have to reach the latch next to the headrests, which practically requires going through the doors.

At the front, we appreciate the good driving position, but the instruments could be more readable: a lot of data is written in very small, some even being hidden by the hub of the steering wheel, as at BMW … In addition, the central part of the display is dedicated exclusively to GPS. Small inconvenience: the parking camera sometimes monopolizes the central display for several minutes before turning off. Nevertheless, the ergonomics are generally well thought out.

One battery, two powers

All Marvel Rs are fitted with a 70 kWh battery housed in the floor and associated with an 11 kW charger to fill it by alternating current. If this is continuous, on a public terminal for example, the system can collect a power of 92 kW, which makes it possible to go from 5% to 100% load in 43 min, a suitable service, nothing more. Autonomy? It varies from 405 km on entry-level models to 370 km on Performance. In the good average. A small problem arises: MG Motor does not have its own network of chargers and is not part of the Ionity consortium either: if we use it to charge our Marvel R, we will pay full price!

They are also fitted with two engines housed at the rear, but of different sizes. One develops 52 kW, the other 80 kW, for a total of 132 kW (180 hp). Another specificity is that they are combined with a two-speed automatic transmission. The interest? In quiet use, a long gear allows less stress on the block. The lap times are interesting: 0 to 100 km / h in 7.9 sec and a maximum speed of 200 km / h.

Go have some sport!

The Performance version tested here adds a third engine, also of 80 kW, housed at the front, under the hood, of which it condemns the 150-liter trunk of the other versions. On the other hand, it makes the Marvel R a real 4-wheel drive machine. The total power comes out at 288 hp, for a very interesting torque of 665 Nm. As the weight appears rather reasonable for an electric SUV (1,990 kg, against nearly 2.2 tons for the Skoda Enyaq / Volkswagen ID.4 / Audi trio Q4 E-tron), the performances announced are of the tonic type: always 200 km / h in peak but a 0 to 100 km / h executed in 4.9 s. A very good sporting time!