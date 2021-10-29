The night of the Blues in the NBA: Rudy Gobert solid, Frank Ntilikina precious for Dallas

Quiet evening for Rudy Gobert with Utah, the only franchise still undefeated. The Jazz indeed won a fourth victory in four matches (122-91) and the pivot offered himself a fourth double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds). Facing Daniel Theis and rookie Alperen Sengun under the circle, Gobert slammed five dunks, well served by his teammates.
The Tokyo silver medalist was also skillful on the free throw line (6 of 8). Only moment of tension: a technical fault collected at the end of the first half for dispute.
Evan Fournier and the Knicks also came away with the victory on the floor of the Bulls (104-103). But the back had a difficult evening (4 of 14 shooting, 2 of 8 three-pointers). Well defended, he had a good run before the break with two consecutive award-winning shots to recreate the gap with Chicago.
Ntilikina shows herself
In the fight for a spot in the Dallas rotation, Frank Ntilikina scored points against San Antonio (104-99). The French leader was called upon in the first quarter by Jason Kidd while the Mavericks took the water (5-23). The “French Prince” seized his chance: intractable in defense, he did not refuse his shots in attack. When he left the field in the middle of the second quarter, Dallas had already glued (29-30). The French finished with 6 points in 14 minutes and the best differential of his team (+24).
Holder in the lead for Detroit, Killian Hayes delivered an encouraging game in the loss of the Pistons to Philadelphia (102-110). The former Cholet player finished with 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists (4 of 11 shooting). He also helped Detroit pass late in the game with an award-winning shot and two assists.
The two French players involved in the Atlanta-Washington match did not come into play, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot for the Hawks and Joel ayayi for the Wizards. Killian Tillie was no more in demand by Memphis against Golden State.