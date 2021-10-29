The night of the Blues in the NBA: Rudy Gobert solid, Frank Ntilikina precious for Dallas

Ntilikina shows herself

In the fight for a spot in the Dallas rotation, Frank Ntilikina scored points against San Antonio (104-99). The French leader was called upon in the first quarter by Jason Kidd while the Mavericks took the water (5-23). The “French Prince” seized his chance: intractable in defense, he did not refuse his shots in attack. When he left the field in the middle of the second quarter, Dallas had already glued (29-30). The French finished with 6 points in 14 minutes and the best differential of his team (+24).