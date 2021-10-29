the offending gunsmith makes heavy accusations against the production of the film

It’s a scenario that shivers down your spine. On October 22, the American media announced that actor Alec Baldwin had killed a woman on the set of the movie Rust. For the purposes of a sequence, the 63-year-old actor had seized a weapon – which was to be loaded blank – and fired in the direction of the seriously injured director Joel Souza and Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography. The 42-year-old mother, taken to hospital, unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. In shock, Hilaria Baldwin’s husband agreed to answer investigators’ questions immediately. “He presented himself voluntarily and left the building after the end of the interrogations”, had specified the spokesperson for the sheriff of Santa Fe. The Hollywood star was then seen in tears near the shooting in New- Mexico.





Astonishment won over the world of cinema, but very quickly voices were raised to denounce negligence. How did the weapon Alec Baldwin handle in front of the camera have been loaded? Asked about this terrible accident, a props designer from the Terminator saga explained that the number of strict rules concerning these dangerous objects were far too numerous for simple negligence. “This type of weapon is distributed to one person per film, and after the scene, these weapons must be returned, re-secured,” he confided. All eyes then turned to Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer of the film (…)

