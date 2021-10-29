The operator fined 50,000 euros for “hidden work”

The Riom Court of Appeal (Puy-de-Dôme) sentenced the telecommunications operator Orange to a fine of 50,000 euros for “hidden work”.

Four maintenance technicians employed by a subcontractor company “were assigned exclusively to the performance of tasks on the sites or buildings of the Orange company in Auvergne” between September 2013 and May 2016, according to this judgment dated Wednesday.





Facts limited to four employees

Employed by the company Crom Maintenance, they were, however, “under the subordination of Orange, de facto integrated into this company”, according to the same source. The Auvergne Orange intervention unit in Clermont-Ferrand, in which the four men worked, “knowingly made the choice not to directly hire new employees” and to “knowingly dispose” of subcontractors at its service, specifies the stop.

If it “takes into account the gravity of the facts”, the Court notes however that they are limited to a regional unit and four employees, estimating that therefore “the pronouncement of a single penalty fine in the amount of 50,000 euros ”.

A “real prejudice” for employees

“There is a real prejudice for employees who have not been paid as they should have been”, because “for Orange it was a way of not recruiting and evading the provisions of the collective agreement” , estimated Me Jean-Louis Borie, lawyer for the four employees.

A procedure is also underway before the industrial tribunal. Orange, who had been released at first instance, will have to pay compensation of 1,000 euros for non-pecuniary damage to the departmental union CGT of the postal sector and to the departmental union CGT, also civil parties.