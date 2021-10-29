The Paris Bourse will struggle to rise after the disappointing quarterly of Apple and Amazon, Morning meeting

The Paris Bourse is expected to fall, the disappointing quarterly quarterings of Apple and Amazon weighing heavily in the balance of an encouraging start to the season. Investors still have grain to grind with the quarterly reports of BNP Paribas, EssilorLuxottica and Safran, not to mention a closely watched indicator of household consumption and inflation in the United States. For now, the Cac 40 is gaining 4.36% in October, its best monthly performance since March.

The contracts futures on American indices gave ground this morning after the Nasdaq and S&P 500 records the day before. Released after the close, Apple and Amazon’s quarterly were marked by supply issues for the former, which particularly weighed on iPhone sales, and rising labor costs. for the second. This double disappointment suggests a gloomy holiday season to say the least. The two stocks fell by more than 3% in after-market transactions in New York.

GDP and inflation in Europe, consumer spending in the United States

While fears about inflation remain high, Eurostat will unveil its first estimate of the development of consumer prices in October at the end of the morning, as well as that of the region’s GDP in the third quarter. On Thursday, Christine Lagarde tried to defuse fears of a premature rate hike while acknowledging that price pressures should be more durable than expected, before decreasing in 2022.

In the United States, the main meeting focuses on household income and expenditure for the month of September, with special attention to the core PCE index of personal consumption expenditure, the measure of inflation favored by the Fed. , whose monetary policy committee is meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.





More forecast increases in the Cac 40

BNP Paribas posted net income up 32% in the third quarter to 2.5 billion euros. Improving in the main divisions of the group, operating income also increased by 31% to 3.28 billion euros. For the year as a whole, the bank confirms that it is counting on sustained growth in its income and on a low risk rate of less than 45 basis points. It will also launch, from November, a share buyback plan in the amount of 900 million euros.

Saffron raised its cash generation target for the current year after recording an increase in revenues in the third quarter, thanks in particular to a jump in its service activities. The group now expects to generate free cash flow in excess of 1.5 billion euros, whereas it previously planned to generate cash flow ” superior To that of 2020, which was 1.07 billion euros.

EssilorLuxottica again raised its financial objectives for 2021, after strong growth in sales in the third quarter, thanks in particular to good sales momentum in North America and the integration of the Dutch optical distributor GrandVision.

Saint Gobain reported higher third-quarter sales as higher prices helped offset inflation in raw material and energy costs. The materials group saw its sales increase by 13.3% to 10.13 billion euros in the third quarter compared to the same period in 2019. Supported by a strong exposure to renovation in Europe, as well as by a strong dynamic in American construction, operating income is expected to reach a record level in 2021.



