The partner of Wejdene, in “Dance with the stars” in a huge financial galley …

Two months ago, Samuel Texier was still unknown to the general public. Today, the dancer spills a lot of ink. All this notoriety, he owes it to the show “Dance with the stars”. By joining the troupe of professional dancers of the famous TF1 dance competition, Samuel Texier was chosen to team up with singer Wejdene. The couple was also eliminated last Friday, during the bonus of “Dance with the stars”.

And remember, as “Public” revealed to you exclusively, this elimination is quite simply the result of a request from the young woman: Wejdene would have asked the production to quit the program. But then, what happened? Fatigue, tensions, clashes with his dancer? The rumors are rife. According to journalist Clément Garin, who revealed the information in “Do not touch my post” by sending an SMS to Cyril Hanouna in full direct, “there was a clash on Tuesday (October 19, editor’s note), she left the backstage, because he reproached her for being passive and no longer wanting to play the game. She went to complain to the production “. In the meantime, Wejdene posted a cryptic message on social media. On Instagram, after deleting all her posts, the “Coco” interpreter posted: “It was cool but … Forget me.”





What is certain is that for Samuel Texier, participating in “Dance with the stars” was an enriching experience. At 23, he made his dream come true. Guest of the show “Unclair de Guény”, the dancer confided that before joining the troupe of “Dance with the stars”, he experienced a huge financial galley … “I had no help from the state was a hassle “, confides Samuel Texier facing Maxime Guény. Proud of his evolution, Samuel Texier also declared: “They were my idols of youth, now they are my colleagues”. It remains to be seen whether Samuel Texier will once again set foot on the floor of “Dance with the stars” next year!

