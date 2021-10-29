The Pixel 6 magic eraser is available on older Pixels and some Android smartphones

The Pixel 6 have made a lot of talk about them thanks to their magic eraser, this tool capable of erasing elements on a photo in the manner of Photoshop. Thanks to an APK available on the web, it is possible to use this ultra practical tool on all other smartphones in the Pixel range as well as on certain Android smartphones sold by other brands.

The Pixel 6 range stands out from the competition thanks to many software features boosted by artificial intelligence. Among the best options developed by Google, we find the magic eraser. This feature exclusive to Pixel 6 allows you to remove unwanted objects that appear in your photos.





Directly integrated into the Google Photos application, this tool is particularly effective. Thanks to artificial intelligence and to Google’s algorithms, the application even automatically suggests unwanted elements (objects, people, etc.) to remove from your photos. But, as we told you in our Pixel 6 Pro test, the magic eraser sometimes encounters hiccups if the background of your photo is not homogeneous enough.

How to get the Pixel 6 magic eraser on your Android smartphone?

As reported by our colleagues from Android Police, a user managed to export this feature on previous smartphones launched by Google. The option is visibly integrated into the APK code of the Google Photos 5.64 application. You don’t have to invest in a smartphone powered by Google’s Tensor chip to enjoy it. After installing this APK on their Pixel 4 or Pixel 5, many users have been able to delete elements from a photo with rather convincing results.

According to Mishaal Rahman, former editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, all you have to do isinstall the APK of the version of Google Photos dedicated to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to be able to play with the magic eraser. According to the testimonies relayed by the media, even the computing power of a Pixel 4a is sufficient to obtain a correct rendering.

Pixel 3 XL users have also successfully used the tool. It seems that the Pixel 3a on the other hand is not able to enjoy the option. Some Internet users have successfully used the eraser on an Android smartphone sold by a brand other than Google, like a OnePlus 3. Please note that the tool is not at all guaranteed to work on all terminals. Android Police did not manage to use the magic eraser on a ZenFone 8. If you want to test on your own phone, we invite you to install the APK of Google Photos 5.64 on APK.

Source: Android Police