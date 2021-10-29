the pope calls “urgently” the leaders “to provide effective responses to the ecological crisis”

Pope Francis on Friday (October 29th) called on world leaders who will meet at COP26, the UN climate summit which will start on Sunday in Glasgow, to bring “emergency” from “effective responses to the ecological crisis“.

“The political decision-makers who will meet at the COP26 in Glasgow are urgently called on to provide effective responses to the current ecological crisis and thus to offer concrete hope to future generations“, He indicated during a speech broadcast on the BBC, warning against a”unprecedented threat of climate change and the degradation of our common home“.

“We never come out of a crisis alone, without the others”

From Sunday, some 200 countries gathered for two weeks at COP26 will indeed try to agree on how to further reduce their CO2 emissions, with the hope of containing global warming below 1.5 ° C. compared to the pre-industrial era. For many, this UN summit is the last chance to get there.

The Pope warned against a “unprecedented threat of climate change and the degradation of our common home“. But according to him, this “succession of crises“Environmental, economic, humanitarian and health issues that are currently hitting the planet is perhaps also a moment with”opportunities“To enter,”that we must not waste“.

“The most important lesson to be learned from these crises is our need to build together, so that there are no more borders, barriers or political walls behind which we can hide.“, He explained, criticizing the fall back on”isolationism, protectionism and exploitation“. “We never come out of a crisis alone, without the others“. The 84-year-old Pope will not be going to the COP26 negotiations himself, but Vatican number 2 Cardinal Pietro Parolin will guide the Holy See delegation.

François will however meet on Friday, on the sidelines of the G20, US President Joe Biden, who is a practicing Catholic, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, before a first tête-à-tête the next day with Indian President Narendra Modi. Earlier this month, the Pope joined nearly 40 religious leaders in appealing to heads of government present at COP26 to take “urgent, radical and responsible measuresTo significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.