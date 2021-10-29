More

    the probable lines and the absent ones!

    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 jerseys 2021/2022

    Paris Saint-Germain does not want to let the doubt settle. After a mixed performance during the Clasico, punctuated by a draw obtained at ten against eleven, Mauricio Pochettino’s men have struggled to convince since the start of the season. They will certainly want to take their revenge on LOSC, winner of the last French championship at their expense.

    For this meeting, Paris Saint-Germain will have to do without Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Leandro Paredes, Kylian Mbappé and Sergio Rico. Lionel Messi is uncertain.

    For its part, Lille will be deprived of Benjamin André, Sven Botman and Leo Jardim.

    The probable compositions:

    PSG: Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes – Danilo, Gueye, Herrera – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar

    Lille: Grbic – Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo – Weah, Xeka, Sanches, Bamba – David, Yilmaz


    to summarize

    Paris Saint-Germain receives Lille in Ligue 1. Find out the probable lineups and absentees of the two teams for this twelfth day of Ligue 1. Mauricio Pochettino will not be able to count on Marco Verratti, injured during the last meeting.

