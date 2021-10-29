The ranking of the Ballon d’Or 2021 already known?

Lionel Messi is he beaten by Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or France Football 2021? This is what revealed a document which stirred the web for a few hours …

While the vote of international journalists for the Ballon d’Or France Football 2021 ended last weekend (we will have to wait until Monday, November 29 to know the lucky winner), little jokers had fun posting fakes of the next ranking.

On Thursday, Twitter thought of a leak ballot for the Ballon d’Or, with a document showing a Robert lewandowski sacred in front Lionel messi and Karim Benzema. Kylian Mbappé and N’Golo Kanté are in 6th and 7th position and Cristiano Ronaldo 9th.

A fake with big mistakes

However, the document contained some major errors, since César Azpilicueta and Nicolo Barella were cited twice (which made a ranking of… 31 players) and Luis Suarez, among the 30 named, had been forgotten…

Since then, other false Ballon d’Or rankings have sprung up on the social network, this time with “La Pulga” as the winner but also “CR7” (accompanied by the mention “ Portugal, Juventus then Manchester United. Siuuuu “). And to think that there is more than a month before knowing the Ballon d’Or 2021 …





Sosyal medyaya sızan bir fotoğraf; ➡️Robert Lewandowski 2021 Ballon d’Or’un sahibi oldu. pic.twitter.com/mdK9HuJEFc – Rota Futbol (@rota_futbol) October 28, 2021

Leak of 2021 Ballon D’Or France Football pic.twitter.com/1KdjEKlX8H – Schmichael Quansah (@SchmichaelQ) October 28, 2021

New ballon d’or leak 😨😨😨 messi first in this one, lewa second pic.twitter.com/1r92H1Ab1t – Gio (@ Gio28300253) October 28, 2021

