the rarest version of “Civilization” already sold for a fortune

This Friday morning, Orelsan opened pre-orders for his album Civilization. And it was a shambles to get the rare version of “The Quest”.

There were 180,000 albums to buy this Friday, and it was madness on Orelsan’s pre-orders. Three weeks before the publication of his new project Civilization, the artist organized a gigantic opening pack on his official website. In short, each song on the album’s tracklist was entitled to a dedicated physical version. the snag : the number of editions was varied, ranging from 30,000 versions for the less popular to… 500 copies.

This special edition is that of “The Quest”, the second piece of the project. With its aesthetic inspired by a burnt CD, the version was instantly the most requested on the site. And for good reason: it is Orelsan himself who writes his name on each CD, as for the actual burning of a CD-Rom. Highly requested, the rare version of “The Quest” was sold-out in just a few minutes.

Orelsan: “The quest” makes people jealous

Especially since the strong attendance of the site made some disappointments. As of this morning, the term “The Quest” has been trending on Twitter. Just like “Payzen”, the payment interface that took charge of the sale. Obviously, some lucky ones have not failed to (already) resell their exclusive edition. On The good corner, a version was posted for 10,000 euros. Ambitious, and infuriating for those who have waited desperately in front of the store.





That’s a lot there no pic.twitter.com/sl1ze37eFc – Interlude (@interludefrance) October 29, 2021

After more than an hour, the store Civilization was temporarily inaccessible in the face of considerable demand from his community. As noted SalesRap, many limited editions have already been sold: more than 15,000 copies of Civilization would have already been pre-ordered within an hour. Gigantic.

