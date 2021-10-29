The reasons for the US-Chinese fever spurt around Taiwan



Already high, tensions between the United States and China are experiencing a new surge around the question of Taiwan, which resurfaces with acuity.



– What are the traditional positions? –



After losing the civil war to the Communists, Chinese nationalist forces moved to Taiwan in 1949, creating their government today governed by a democratic system.

The United States, initially loyal to this Republic of China entrenched on the island, finally established diplomatic relations in 1979 with the communist power controlling the enormous continental territory – to the detriment of Taiwan.

At the same time, the US Congress forced Washington to supply Taipei with weapons for its self-defense. However, the United States had so far never made it clear whether it would intervene in the event of a Chinese invasion – a way of keeping the peace by discouraging the Taiwanese rulers from proclaiming formal independence.

This is known as the “strategic ambiguity” of the Americans.

In doing so, Washington is going as far as possible in its ties with Taiwan, without treating this territory as a sovereign state. A doctrine which has made it possible to preserve the status quo, even if it annoys China, determined to operate a “reunification” with what it considers to be one of its provinces.

– What’s going on? –



In a context of unprecedented Sino-American confrontation around Beijing’s growing ambitions on the international scene, the latest bout of fever seems to go beyond previous outbreaks.

What has attracted attention very recently: a record number of Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz), a perimeter that begins 200 km off the Taiwanese coast.

The United States denounced “provocations”. Importantly, their President Joe Biden asserted that the Americans had “a commitment” to militarily defend Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack, appearing to break with “strategic ambiguity” – although his team subsequently denied any change in policy.

In fact, “China’s military activity around Taiwan has increased over the past two years,” notes Bonnie Glaser, of the German Marshall Fund of the United States think tank, also referring to maneuvers simulating landings or shelling of Taiwanese ports.





– Why now? –



For this analyst, a change of size has altered the balance: “This past year, it has been observed that the Chinese army is now able, or is on the verge of being, to invade Taiwan and to invade Taiwan. take control”.

A senior Pentagon official said in March that China could invade the island by 2027.

This news has pushed the United States and its allies to activate to dissuade Beijing from taking action.



An American official thus recognized in early October the presence of US Army soldiers on the island to train the Taiwanese army – confirmed for the first time this week by the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen.

On the diplomatic front, the Biden administration is trying to strengthen Taipei’s status within the UN institutions.

The Hong Kong precedent also played a decisive role.

By imposing its domination on the former British colony, which until then enjoyed a large degree of autonomy, China seemed to some to demonstrate its determination to control what it considers to be its precinct. In this scenario, Taiwan would risk being the next domino.

Especially since “the dramatic demolition by Beijing of the Hong Kong model” has “hardened the dispositions of many people in Taiwan” against Chinese power, said Carl Minzner, of the Council on Foreign Relations research institute.

On both sides of the Strait, positions have therefore become radicalized, as in the United States, which has sharply raised the tone with regard to China since the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

– What can happen? –



For Carl Minzner, “with Beijing increasing the number and intensity of its military activities – air, naval, submarine – in the waters around Taiwan, and with other powers responding with similar activities, there is an increased risk of accidental confrontation which could spiral out of control and trigger a larger conflict “.

Taiwan’s fate is in fact seen as the only one likely to drag the current Cold War-flavored confrontation between the two nuclear superpowers into a real war.

Some experts fear that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to push his advantage.

“China has been careful for years to avoid a military confrontation with the United States”, however underlines Bonnie Glaser, estimating that in case of conflict, it “would endanger all its other objectives”.

For her, the risk of war, if it exists, therefore remains “low”. But China, she warns, will continue to “instill fear among the Taiwanese” in the hope that they will eventually resign themselves to “reunification.”

