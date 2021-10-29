The Salon du Chocolat in Paris 2021, photos and video of the stands and the parade

By My B., Manon C. Photos by My B. Posted on October 28, 2021 at 7:19 p.m.

The Chocolate Fair, the famous meeting place for chocovores, returns (finally !!) to Versailles Exhibition Center from October 28 to November 1, 2021. No question for addicts to chocolate to miss this gourmet event !

Each year this unmissable event in Paris delighted visitors thanks to numerous activities. Tastings, workshops, live demonstration, are all reasons to take a walk in these alleys where a delicious cocoa scent tempt lovers of chocolate.

The faithful of the show will be able to find there the great highlights which have made its popularity for years:





the parade of chocolate dresses in favor of Mécénat Chirurgie Cardiaque.

Impressive chocolate sculptures produced in particular by Jean-Luc Decluzeau but also by the association of Basque chocolate makers.

the French Pastry Trophy : during 5 days of competition, professionals and amateurs will be able to defend their achievements to the general public and to a jury of experts.

the Pastry show who will see on his stage succeed one another the biggest names of the French pastry : Sophie de Bernardi, Anthony Coquereau, Nicolas Guercio, Pascal Hainigue, Sarah Ifrah-Ohana, Nina Métayer, Nicolas Paciello, Pierre-Jean Quinonero, Tristan Rousselot, Charles Dray.

Of course, the Chocolate Fair 2021 will also be the opportunity to (re) discover the unique know-how of the Haute-Chocolaterie through the most big names like Bonnat, Pralus, Hasnaâ Chocolats Grands Crus, Guerlais, Hugo & Victor but also to discover young talents like Grain de Sail, Les copains de Bastien, Oacao or 20 ° North 20 ° South!

In short, a event awaited by all which promises to be, like every year, highly greedy !

In addition to all these activities, the Chocolate lounge is the opportunity to discover and buy the chocolates of many artisan chocolatiers from all over the world, gathered in one place in Paris.

Anyway, who wants to stock up on chocolates?