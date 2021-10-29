The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at the lowest price on the market

A real bomb when it was released, the Galaxy S20 FE has successfully survived the year 2021, garnering numerous praises around the world. While an S21 version begins to show the tip of its nose, Leclerc breaks the prices of the model still in force and offers it at only € 429.

Released just over a year ago, the Galaxy S20 FE was a nice surprise last Christmas. Unlike the world of graphics cards where the FE stands for “Founder’s Edition” (for the first reference cards to be released), here the FE stands for “Fan Edition”.

The S20 FE is a laptop created by fans and for fans. Samsung has been watching “fan” feedback for several months on the S20 / S20 + / S20 Ultra and came out with the best compromise in the range. More colors, more accessibility, more storage, more charger, more of everything, so much so that you would think you were dealing with an S20 Ultra + when you listen to Samsung tell us about its model “for the fans and nothing only for them ”.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G for € 429 at Leclerc

Don’t get me wrong, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, like the entire S20 range, is an excellent phone, a little too expensive for our taste when it was released but which there, at € 429, is largely in price. below its value. So what have the fans been asking for to make Samsung decide to listen to them at this point?

First, a wider choice of colors. The S20 FE is thus available in 6 colors, Navy, Lavender, Spearmint, Red, Orange and White. When we see them all exhibiting, we must recognize that it thrills and that it balms the heart. While the flagships of the brand offer a glass back and a slightly curved screen, the Galaxy S20 FE is content with a plastic back and a flat screen without detracting from the impression of a high-end smartphone. range however.





Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a smartphone always at the top

The Galaxy S20 FE has a 6.5-inch Amoled screen in Full HD + at 120 Hz, which is not as good on paper as the other S20s which included WQHD +, but in reality the difference to the naked eye is imperceptible and the advantage is that it consumes much less. Autonomy is greatly enhanced. It will last between 1.5 and 2 days depending on your use and will fully recharge in less than 1h30 with its 25W charger provided. The SoC of this 4G version is a homemade Exynos 990 and it is coupled with 6 GB of ram.

On the photo side, the Galaxy S20 FE has a triple photo module on the back with a 12 Mpx main sensor, a 12 Mpx ultra-wide angle too and an 8 Mpx telephoto lens. The front camera has a 32 Mpx sensor to make the most beautiful selfies.

At last, two important novelties are to be noted on the side of the S20 FE, it’s here presence of a USB-C charger (remember the controversy last year linked to the absence of a charger in high-end smartphones) as well as the possibility of adding memory via an additional Micro-SD port.

Normally available at a price of € 659, Leclerc is now selling off the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G at only € 429, or a discount of € 230 anyway!

