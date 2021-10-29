the singer evokes this “rupture” which still traumatizes her

To the delight of his admirers, Nolwenn Leroy is back on the FM bands. On November 12, fans of the Bretonne will be able to get their new opus entitled La Cavale. If all the titles are not yet known to the general public, the winner of the second edition of Star Academy has already given a foretaste by releasing the single Brazil-Finistère which received a very warm reception. For these new compositions, Arnaud Clément’s companion surrounded herself with Adélaïde Chabannes de Balsac and Benjamin Biolay. “It’s a meeting, really“she told BFM TV.

In an interview given to our colleagues from Femme Actuelle, Nolwenn Leroy explains how Benjamin Biolay found himself at the helm of this new album. “We had often met, at the Victoires de la Musique for example. But we didn’t see each other regularly. The idea of ​​an album has germinated over the past two years. Between two confinements, I called him back to ask him if it was still relevant, he said yes, and it was gone. There is no coincidence, it is an alignment of planets. Got to a point where I can surrender to someone, and let go of my insecurities. “, she says.





Nolwenn Leroy admits to having come close to danger

If the former companion of Elodie Frégé put his paw on the new opus of the Breton, the latter also wanted to talk about more personal themes, such as that of poor housing, with the title West. “Yes, at my request Benjamin wrote this text which goes a little out of its usual register. It was not easy to find the right tone. I have been in contact with the Abbé Pierre Foundation for a long time. Solving poor housing should be a great national cause, because so many others flow from this problem! I believe that this touches me particularly, because I knew in my childhood a moment of family breakdown which made me come close to this danger. My mother and I were lucky enough to be able to live with my grandmother. But I have seen how things can change faster than you think.“, says the singer.

