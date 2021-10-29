the smartphone spotted for the first time in the metro before its launch

The Chinese manufacturer has still not unveiled its Xiaomi 12, but Internet users have already been able to see the high-end smartphone in the subway in Shenzhen, China. It will arrive at the end of the year.

Shenzhen metro in China is a good place to spot new smartphones which are not yet marketed. Indeed, it is in this city that is the head office of most of the manufacturers of smartphones. Some company employees obviously have to test smartphones before they are marketed, it is therefore not uncommon to see some appear in the metro.





At the beginning of the month, it was a prototype of the Xiaomi MIX Fold that had been spotted in the metro in Shenzhen, and in 2020, other Internet users had even been able to see Huawei’s former flagship, the P40 Pro.

No camera under the screen for the Xiaomi 12

As is always the case with non-marketed smartphones that can roam the streets freely, they are protected by special covers that hide their design. However, these first stolen images of the Xiaomi 12 confirm that the screen will not be much different from the previous generation.

Indeed, we can see on the images that the smartphone is equipped with a front camera housed in a punch in the center of the screen. Xiaomi has therefore moved the selfie sensor on its new flagship, since it was in the upper right corner on the Xiaomi Mi 11.

The Mi 12 will obviously not offer a camera under the screen, unlike the recent Xiaomi MIX 4, its first smartphone equipped with this technology. For now, it is not known which front sensor will be on the front of the Xiaomi 12, but we hope that the manufacturer will finally offer a better camera for selfies. The Mi 11 uses a 20 MP sensor, but this has been used for many generations now.

Anyway, we should soon know more about the Xiaomi 12. According to the Ice Universe leaker, the Chinese manufacturer should present its high-end smartphone in December, the same period as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Last year. He will be the first device equipped with a Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm’s next overpowered processor.