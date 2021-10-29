the strange declaration of Niko Kovac on the championship!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

AS Monaco moves on the lawn of the Stade Brestois this weekend on behalf of the twelfth day of Ligue 1. On the sidelines of this, the coach of the club of The Principality has cracked a statement surprisingly at the pre-match press conference. “It’s a championship which is strange. We can see it clearly with PSG who stand out and Lens which is also making a good start to the season. The other teams are in the battle, but have their ups and downs. a very tight championship and if we want to climb the standings, we have to chain results and if possible victories to stabilize at the top of the standings. We are 4 points from second place, but 2 points from the soft stomach. tight. We are going to challenge a team which is at the bottom of the standings and which has not yet won a single game this season. This is the danger for us, we will have to be well prepared physically and mentally if we want to continue on our momentum. ” he confided.



