More

    the strange declaration of Niko Kovac on the championship!

    Sports


    Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most expensive trainers in history

    AS Monaco moves on the lawn of the Stade Brestois this weekend on behalf of the twelfth day of Ligue 1. On the sidelines of this, the coach of the club of The Principality has cracked a statement surprisingly at the pre-match press conference. “It’s a championship which is strange. We can see it clearly with PSG who stand out and Lens which is also making a good start to the season. The other teams are in the battle, but have their ups and downs. a very tight championship and if we want to climb the standings, we have to chain results and if possible victories to stabilize at the top of the standings. We are 4 points from second place, but 2 points from the soft stomach. tight. We are going to challenge a team which is at the bottom of the standings and which has not yet won a single game this season. This is the danger for us, we will have to be well prepared physically and mentally if we want to continue on our momentum. ” he confided.


    to summarize

    The Talent League continues! AS Monaco travels this weekend on the lawn of Stade Brestois 29 on behalf of the twelfth day of Ligue 1. On the sidelines of this meeting, Niko Kovac cracked a rather surprising statement.

    Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAirbus, Dassault and Safran launch their Volcan project to free themselves from kerosene
    Next articleThe compared characteristics of the Nikon Z9 vs Sony Alpha 1 (A1) and Canon EOS R3

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC