The suburbs of Lyon are “the big winners after Covid-19”

6,600 euros per square meter. And yet, they “are snapped up like hot cakes”. Houses, located in the suburbs of Lyon, have become a rare commodity. “Even properties sold for 1 million euros, initially reserved for niches, sell very quickly,” notes Nicolas Gay, founder of the real estate agency Welmo.

In the space of a year, real estate prices have risen sharply in the Lyon metropolis. “The increase is global: in the North, in the South, in the East, in the West, in the inner and outer suburbs. It is also much more important in the suburbs than in Lyon intramural. This does not mean, however, that prices are stagnating in Lyon or that the center is becoming desertified, but the suburbs are the big winners in the post-Covid-19 period, ”continues Nicolas Gay.

East Lyon as attractive as the West

A few figures to support his point: + 10% increase in Lyon, + 15% in eastern Lyon, + 20% in the west. Prices per square meter in the old are now slowly approaching those in Lyon (5,300 euros on average). Today, according to data provided by the Welmo agency, it takes for example, on average 5,000 euros per square meter for an apartment in Tassin-la-demi-lune, between 3,500 and 4,000 euros in Jonage, 5,000 euros in Caluire or 4,000 euros in Communay, yet located in the second ring.





“The region’s economic dynamism, its geographical location and its attractiveness were already a factor explaining the growing price increase. But the post-covid was an accelerator, analyzes Nicolas Gay. Many companies have returned their desks to turn to coworking solutions. Certain employees, more reluctant to the idea of ​​increasing the number of trips to come to work, no longer hesitate to live outside the city when they have the possibility of working from home. “

An exceptional situation?

East Lyon, renowned for being more “popular”, is more attractive to young households in search of a corner of greenery. “A milestone has been passed, some have understood that it is necessary to arrive first to be the best served,” he continues. The desire to have a piece of the garden or a “more pleasant setting” and historically low loan rates have “made the demands” for housing outside the sapling capital soar. As the supply was not sufficient, prices therefore took off.

“The demand was much stronger in 2021 than in 2020, raises Nicolas Gay. After the first confinement, there were requests but few transactions were concluded ”. In 2021, the market took off. From there to know if the situation is exceptional? Immobilizer professionals observed a “slowdown” in October. “There is sometimes an effect of seasonality. Home sales, for example, are less important in the fall or winter. We will therefore have to watch the trend for the return of sunny days, ”concludes Nicolas Gay.