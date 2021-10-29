the summary in advance of episode 261 of Monday, November 1

Deva has been in a panic since her sexual assault. Simony continues to be insistent and threatens the young woman … Eliott and Greg are tired of their difficult night with little Naël. They keep making mistakes at the restaurant!
Monday November 1 in Here it all begins, who will see Gabrielle, the ex of Landiras, unload, and was marked by the return of Ludivine … Deva is not well. She locks herself in her home and thinks about the attitude of Chief Simony who sexually assaulted her. Suddenly, she jumps when someone knocks on her door, scared. Fortunately, it is Clotilde who comes to check on her. She notices that her protege is not in her normal state. Deva (who is Kathy Packianathan?) Nevertheless tells him that all is well. During the masterclass, Simony presents the two ingredients that the students will have to work on: white chocolate and raw beef. At work ! But Deva doesn’t seem very inspired and cringes when Chief Simony puts a hand on her shoulder.
Tired of their night, Eliott and Greg make mistakes in the kitchen …
At the roommate ‘, Greg (Mikaël Mittelstadt returns to his violent and shocking scene with Christelle Reboul, who plays his mother) and Eliott are very tired of their weekend. Naël cried all night. Jasmine arrives, very fit. She slept soundly. The boys already know it’s going to be a tough day for them. During the lunch service, Eliott (Nicolas Anselmo) and Greg have trouble keeping up. Their concocted dishes return to the kitchen. The sauce on the dish is too hot. Eliott admits his fault. Indeed, the sauce is much too strong! Theo asks his two cooks for explanations. Eliott confesses to him that they did not sleep because of Nael. Theo understands but tells them that this is the last time this happens in his restaurant. Jasmine (Zoï Severin) finds Eliott and Greg and announces to them that she has made a schedule for Naël’s watch turns. The two boys validate this idea … and are already thinking about their future night, which they hope will be calmer.
Laetitia kills Clotilde’s goldfish!
Laetitia (Florence Coste) tries to get something under the sofa … Kelly arrives and asks her what she’s doing. The goldfish jumped out of its aquarium and ended up under the cabinet. Unfortunately the animal is dead … How do you explain that to Chef Armand? Laetitia is stressed. Later, Laetitia bought a fish to replace the one she accidentally killed. Clotilde (Elsa Lunghini) arrives by chance and notices that the fish in her aquarium is not her little Sashimi. She asks the housekeeper if she hasn’t changed her fish! She asks Guillaume what he thinks about it. Then accuses Laetitia of having killed her little Sashimi and of having replaced him. But Guillaume sided with Laetitia, which annoyed Clotilde. Later, Guillaume confesses to Laetitia that he understood everything: she killed Sashimi. But it makes him laugh, he too almost killed poor Sashimi more than once.
Deva tries to push back Simony who is threatening!
Simony (played by Xavier Lafitte) comes to take a close interest in the preparation of Deva and Ambre. Deva is disturbed. She gets nowhere and lets Simony know, who advises her to go get new ingredients from the commissary. The girls support her, unlike Lionel who still allows himself to throw dirt at his classmate. Alone in the commissary, Deva is surprised by Simony who has joined her. She confronts him and tells him that he abused her by touching her buttocks without her consent. Simony refutes his accusations and leaves the commissary. Deva is scared and panicked. Clotilde invites Deva for a coffee. Jérémy and Célia arrive … The boss presents her protégé to her son. Célia seems jealous and asks Jeremy for information on Deva. Célia thinks that it was Clotilde who pushed Deva’s candidacy for the masterclass.
Later, Deva finds herself alone in class with Simony so they can take over the recipe together. Deva keeps her calm and her professionalism. But keeps his distance from the chief when he gets too close to her. Simony begins to make advances to him, stroke his hair and kiss him by force. Deva defends herself, she announces that she is going to tell Clotilde everything. Simony begins to be threatening: “I’ll tell everyone you turned me on!”.