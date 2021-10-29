the Syracuse region hit by a strong storm

After the bad weather that hit the island in the middle of the week, Sicily feared the passage of a second cyclone with the risk of torrential rains. No victim to deplore this Friday evening, October 29, but the hardest part may still be to come. On site, journalist Alban Mikoczy provides details.

Heavy rains hit Sicily in the middle of the week. The island even feared the passage of a second cyclone this Friday, October 29. “The storm is in full swing in the Syracuse region with torrential rains, extremely violent and irregular winds”, relates the journalist Alban Mikoczy live from Syracuse in the 20 Hours News.





“The first consequence is flooding in the Syracuse region because secondary roads have been crossed by rivers and they are currently closed to all traffic”, adds the journalist from France Télévisions. “The authorities have asked individuals to stay at home while waiting for the phenomenon to move away towards the south of the Mediterranean. This should take place tomorrow morning. [samedi 30 octobre, ndlr]. It will be time, then, to assess the damage “, concludes Alban Mikoczy.