“The third dose, without me!” : Pascal Légitimus not proud to be vaccinated

In the columns of Télé Star, Pascal Légitimus explained the reason why he did not intend to be injected with a third dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.

Pascal Légitimus does not count on the third dose of vaccine. The actor, who experienced the various confinements well, let his anger burst out in the columns of Star TV. Vaccinated, “Alas”, the 62-year-old actor has great regret about the management of the health crisis. “I find it unfortunate that we did not choose the drugs to treat this disease, he confides in the columns of our colleagues. The third dose will be without me. I gladly give it to little Africans. “ The vaccination booster campaign has already started in France, in particular for residents of nursing homes, people over 65, people at very high risk of severe disease, people with comorbidity (s) and also severely immunocompromised people. If Pascal Légitimus is not yet concerned, it will not be long.

A few days ago, the European Medicines Authority (EMA), has, in fact, authorized the generalization of a recall to all adults, leaving to the authorities of each country the precise choice of the persons concerned. For the moment, the French government has not made its decision. But Olivier Véran has already received his third dose of vaccine. “I protect myself, I protect the people I come in contact with. And I send a signal saying, ‘go ahead’, insisted the Minister of Health. I took the opportunity to do in the same movement and in the other arm the vaccination against the flu. “ Especially since the coronavirus epidemic seems to be on the rise in France. Public Health France launched an official alert this Friday, October 29.

Pascal Légitimus: his project with the Unknowns

“The epidemic resumption is confirmed in France and begins to be felt in the hospital”, can we first read. Subsequently, it is indicated that it is during the “week of October 18 that the resumption of viral circulation was confirmed in metropolitan France”. Indeed, there was a “increase in infections, hospital admissions and critical care”, is it then specified. Regarding the national level, the incidence rate is “on the rise again (+ 14%) and the alert threshold of 50 has been exceeded”. Pascal Légitimus will therefore have to be careful again, especially in his next projects … including one with the other two Unknowns! “With the Unknowns, we have a cinema project of which we are not the authors, entrusted the actor to our colleagues at Télé Star. We’re going to bring our world into someone else’s. “

