the three perverse effects of the 100 euros bonus

To cope with the rise in energy and fuel prices, compensation of 100 euros will be paid from December to 38million French people who earn less than 2000 euros net per month. But this premium has several flaws that will penalize some beneficiaries.

This is the government’s response to the loss of purchasing power of households in the face of soaring energy prices (fuel, gas and electricity): a single bonus of 100 euros intended for 38 million French winners. less than 2000euros net per month, and will be paid as of December. An Inflation Compensation which is not free from faults. Here are at least three:

A gas plant

On the side of the employers, we are choking. Indeed, this premium will be paid directly by employers to their employees via the December pay slip before the State reimburses them with a corresponding exemption from social contributions. Once again, we invent a gas plant by transferring to companies, the care of organizing it, let go of Hubert Mongon of the Union des industries de la mtallurgie questioned by the Sunday newspaper. A situation which assumes for companies to have a little cash in advance to pay the bonus to employees receiving less than 2000 euros. But that’s not all, the payroll software will have to be modified at a cost of up to 5000 euros according to the JDD.

For the self-employed, the bonus will be paid in January by the Urssaf and by Ple emploi for the unemployed. It will be necessary to wait until February for the pension funds to grant the premium for withdrawals.

A premium paid twice

Some beneficiaries should be able to receive the premium twice. This is what is likely to happen for people who combine a salaried job and a self-employed activity. Or for those who receive a retirement allowance – in this case, the premium is paid by the pension fund – and who maintain a professional activity at the same time.

We admit to the Minister of the Economy and Finance that it isa side effect difficult to avoid, since the objective assigned to this boost was to make it simple, fast and efficient. After looking into the subject this Saturday, a first solution was found to limit the financial impact: employees with several employers will have to choose the one who will have to pay them the compensation, explains BFM. If they don’t, they risk a catching up with the tax authorities.





A complex bonus for some I am a cleaning lady. I have several employers, who will pay me the bonus of 100 euros ?, asks a viewer of the 20 Hours of TF1. This is a special case and the terms of this inflation premium are being clarified by Matignon. In this situation, each employer would have to pay a copayment based on the number of hours and days worked. Payment via CESU, your service employment check. They will then be reimbursed by the state, explains the newscast of the first channel.

A not very equal premium

This threshold of 2000 euros, which has been decided, per person and not on the scale of the tax household, covers more than half of working people and 70% of withdrawals. Here are the explanations of the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, to justify the conditions of this bonus. Except that this allowance does not take into account the number of people making up the household. A bonus of 100 euros will not have the same impact for a single person or a couple without children as for those with several dependent children.

Another surprising point: this premium is intended to cover part of the increases in energy prices, and in particular the soaring prices for the pump. Except that you don’t have to own a car to touch it.

In addition, the threshold to benefit from this bonus is 2000 euros net except for withdrawals where it is 1943 euros. The executive was based on those who see a reduced CSG rate on their pensions from 3.8% to 6.6%. The latter only applies to pensioners whose reference tax income does not exceed 23,147 euros per year for a single person, or around 1,943 euros per month according to Bercy, interviewed by BFM Business. Beyond that, withdrawals subject to the standard CSG rate of 8.30% will not be able to touch the inflation compensation of 100 euros.

