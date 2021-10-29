The “toilet battle” relaunched by a rapist defining himself as “gender fluid”

The question, which may seem very trivial, has been stirring the United States for several years: Which bathroom can transgender people go to? An ideological confrontation, which classically opposes conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Ideological battle

The first want to force these people to use the toilets corresponding to their sex of birth, raising the threat that would pose “a man in the toilets of the women”. The latter advocate the freedom to go to the toilet that corresponds to gender identity, showing statistics to support that the Republicans’ argument is psychosis, and that transgender people are more often harmless and psychologically fragile.

But the case that erupted last May in Virginia is further proof to the Conservatives that they are right. In Stone Bridge High School in the town of Ashburn, a young girl was raped in the toilet by a 14-year-old boy, wearing a skirt and identifying himself as gender fluid.





The case sparked a mini-tornado locally, as the Democratic-majority county scrutinized a law allowing transgender students to choose the pronoun or toilet that matches their gender identity. This law was only passed in August. Scott Smith, the victim’s father, irritated by the discussions, tried to call the county education authorities at a public meeting on June 22. He found himself pinned to the ground by the police, and the video of his arrest went viral.

At the same meeting, board chairman Scott Ziegler said he had no knowledge of such an assault and argued that the concept of “the predatory transgender student is just a figment of the imagination.” A faltering version since the student, transferred to another high school, committed another assault on October 6 and was found guilty of rape this week by a juvenile judge.

Obama and the gubernatorial campaign

Above all, the affair has since become political. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican campaigning to rule Virginia, seized on the subject, sensing a good opportunity to win back voters from the educated classes who have distanced themselves from Donald Trump. It has thus met with a favorable echo among millions of conservatives in Virginia and other states, bristling with what they call “pro transgender radicalism”.

The Democrats, and their candidate Terry McAuliffe, fear a defeat in Virginia comparable to a national snub, in this very polarized state. Tuesday’s election should also serve as a barometer for Joe Biden’s popularity. The party called on Barack Obama, the most popular Democrat, to help. In a meeting on Saturday, the former president denounced “a hypocritical cultural war, invented from scratch”.