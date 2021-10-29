the tone rises between Cyril Hanouna and Gilles Verdez in “Touche pas à mon poste”

The host of the C8 talk show could not bear that his columnist expressed a strong opinion for the closure of all slaughterhouses in France, at the risk of putting thousands of people out of work.

Thursday evening, Cyril Hanouna received in “Touche pas à mon poste!” Thomas Saïdi, member of L214, the association for the fight against animal abuse, which infiltrated for several weeks in a slaughterhouse in Saône-et-Loire. The activist managed to get a job to integrate the premises, film on a discreet camera what is happening there and denounce the practices of this company. “Is there an urgent need to close the slaughterhouses?” was the issue raised in the show and, to this question, Gilles Verdez took a “yes” position.

“We must close the slaughterhouses”, said the columnist before being taken over by Cyril Hanouna immediately annoyed. “How many people are you going to put out of work?” Stop being demagogic like that, it’s unbearable, you don’t think about the people who work there, stop a bit ”, got carried away the host. “You are quiet here, you put your ass on the chair, you are happy to work and a lot of people also need to work so stop talking bullshit. It annoys me, it drives me crazy. Are you here, warm, you have a salary every month and you are going to put thousands of people out of work? ”

On Twitter, many viewers were surprised by Cyril Hanouna’s aggressiveness towards a columnist who frequently expresses minority and contradictory opinions during the debates of “Touche pas à mon poste”. “I feel sorry for Gilles Verdez, the way Cyril talks to him is just hyper aggressive and humiliating“, in particular wrote a surfer Thursday evening. Others felt that the facilitator was right to intervene so voluntarily. Gilles Verdez defended himself by declaring that the “Slaughterhouse plans” implemented in recent years “do not work” and “nothing changes” in relation to the alleged drifts. “If you want to continue, Cyril, to see pictures like this (animal suffering, editor’s note), so let’s do nothing ”, he said.

Arguments that did not calm Cyril Hanouna, quite the contrary. “We must defend animals but we must also defend humans”, continued the host. “You’re not going to put hundreds of thousands of people out of work, you say bullshit, it drives me crazy for guys like you. You’re off the mark every time. “ The last part of “Touche pas à mon poste” gathered 1.3 million viewers on average (5.9% of PDA) according to Médiamétrie and was the leader of the talk shows in front of “Quotidien” (in best of this week on TMC ) and “C à vous” on France 5.