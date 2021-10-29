the United States withdraw its license to China Telecom – RT in english

Citing the risks of espionage, the American authorities on October 26 revoked the authorization to operate in the United States of the local subsidiary of China Telecom. It has been there for 20 years.

“The fact that China Telecom America is owned and controlled by the Chinese government poses significant risks to national security and law enforcement,” the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on October 26 in a statement.

The commission further ruled that China Telecom and the Chinese government could “access, store, interrupt and / or hijack American communications” and that this allowed them to “carry out espionage and other activities harmful to the United States. “.

In conclusion of these accusations, the FCC gave 60 days to China Telecom America to stop its services in the United States, where the company has been present for twenty years.

“Promoting national security is an integral part of the Commission’s responsibilities to defend the public interest, and our action today corresponds to that mission,” added the FCC.

The measure was announced hours after a videoconference conversation between Chinese and US officials on trade, which Beijing described as “pragmatic, frank and constructive,” according to AFP. Contacted by the agency, China Telecom did not immediately respond. The announcement significantly lowered Chinese stock markets on Wednesday. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech index of technology stocks lost more than 3% at midday.





For Jun Rong Yeap, analyst at IG Asia quoted by AFP, the withdrawal of the license of China Telecom by Washington “seems to have dampened the hopes that relations between China and the United States will become better again”. And according to him, “the United States could be more vigilant with regard to Chinese technology companies”.

The first Chinese telephone operator

China Telecom is the main fixed line operator in China. Its shares had jumped 20% in August when it went public in Shanghai. But the company had to leave Wall Street in January, just like its compatriots and rivals China Mobile and China Unicom, following an executive order by former US President Donald Trump prohibiting any US citizen from investing in companies accused of being linked to the Chinese military and security apparatus.

In April 2020, the US Department of Justice had already threatened to shut down China Telecom’s activities, saying that US government agencies had “identified substantial and unacceptable risks to national security and law enforcement associated with China Telecom operations ”.

Martijn Rasser of the Center for a New American Security (a think tank Washington-based) commented for Bloomberg on the move, saying it sent a wider message to Beijing, namely that, “Regardless of the president, the United States continues to be concerned about the risks posed by Chinese technology companies operating ‘in the country.