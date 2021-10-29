The Unknowns back in the cinema? Pascal Légitimus announces good news – Cinema News

Cradled from an early age by New Hollywood cinema, Vincent Formica very early discovered the works of Martin Scorsese, Coppola, De Palma and Steven Spielberg. Thanks to these cinema godfathers, he will learn to deeply love the 7th art, forging an eclectic cinephilia.

Les Inconnus, comedy superstars in the 90s, will meet for a new feature film on the big screen!

Will the mi-mi, the ra-ra, the miracle take place? The answer is yes ! 7 years after Les Trois Frères, the return, Les Inconnus will reform again for a feature film at the cinema!





Guest on the show Buzz TV of TV Magazine, Pascal Légitimus confirmed the return of the comedy trio on the big screen. “Someone offered us a script and we said yes”, he confided.

“I’m not going to say more, otherwise the media will get carried away”, he added, confirming all the same that he and his accomplices, Bernard Campan and Didier Bourdon, were going to bring their paw to the dialogues.

The three friends had already met two years ago for a show of the Enfoirés. At the cinema, they had returned in 2014 for Les Trois Frères, the return, which had attracted 2.3 million spectators. A correct score but lower than that of the first part, which had gathered 6.8 million curious in 1995.

While waiting to learn more, we will find Pascal Légitimus on November 6 on television in Meurtres à Marie-Galante, shot with Laurent Voulzy and Firmine Richard. For his part, Bernard Campan directs and plays in Presque, in theaters on January 26th. As for Didier Bourdon, he will be showing in the comedy My very dear children, at the cinema on December 15th.

