There are “secret” seats even more comfortable than business class

Always more luxury. Not content with offering the ultimate in comfort to their more affluent passengers, airlines are still looking to improve the service associated with their first class seats.

A new type of space has thus emerged in many planes, reports CNN Travel relayed by Capital. Located in the very first row of business class, these seats of a new kind offer even greater comfort and more functions than those located further on the plane.

Closet, dressing table, giant screen and minibar

These seats, called “Business Plus” or “Business Suite”, are generally found on long-haul flights. The free space in front of the first row has been arranged there “to house high-end features and create more living space,” explains Anthony Harcup, director of the Teague design house which designed these new seats.

Passengers can thus find a sofa, an even larger screen than before or a mini-wardrobe. “It’s not enough to have more space to sleep, relax or work,” says one designer. “That’s why we’ve also included items like personal closets, dressing tables, minibars and additional mood lighting. “

This design works for Acumen Design Associates, the company that, along with Teague, designed these “first class” seats. Called “Mint Studio”, this luxury space is now offered in particular in the new long-haul aircraft of the airline JetBlue.