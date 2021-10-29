“There was a bad atmosphere”: Nagui difficult to live with? Several former collaborators balk

Regarding his television career, Nagui has not always won unanimous support from his former colleagues. In the work entitled Nagui, a TV child (by journalist René Chiche) published Thursday, October 28, 2021, the 59-year-old host is severely tackled by several former collaborators …

“Of course, it is not very easy on a daily basis“, reports a former employee in the book, mentioning the very”mistrustful“from the host of Do not forget the lyrics on France 2. And still according to the words of this same colleague, Mélanie Page’s husband is not the type to accept criticism. Subsequently, this same informant recalled a day when a media had indicated that Nagui was only one “photocopier, not an inventor. “A criticism that did not fail to touch the father of Nina Fam, who was then”put in a big anger“:”There was a bad atmosphere in the offices for a few days“, can we read next.





A vivid memory that was also shared by a former production manager. “He could take a long time to respond to our requests, as if he took pleasure in making us stall“, she specified, also mentioning the too perfectionist character of Nagui.

Very contrasting opinions

In addition to these virulent criticisms, René Chiche also questioned collaborators with good memories of Nagui. One of them recalled in particular the professionalism of the host of The Artist, indicating that he “very rarely fired people“. Without forgetting to specify that the father of the family was a very generous man who, on numerous occasions, offered high-end phones and tablets to his employees. Offerings which were sometimes considered as excuses for his “a little harsh attitude“…

It’s always a bit easy to talk about “your boss”, especially for former employees and anonymously …

We must also recognize that rigor is often a quality in this world of television.